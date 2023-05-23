The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled the preseason schedule for the 2023 season. We knew their three exhibition opponents when the regular season schedule release happened two weeks ago, but now we’ve got the dates and kickoff times.

Seattle will have its two home games consecutively against the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, then wrap up the preseason slate with a Saturday morning matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Only the Vikings game will be on a weeknight, and that will serve as Seattle’s preseason opener on Aug. 10.

Seahawks 2023 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 10 - vs. Minnesota Vikings (7 PM PT)

Saturday, Aug. 19 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (7 PM PT)

Saturday, Aug. 26 - at Green Bay Packers (10 AM PT)

All games will be broadcast on KING-5 television in the Seattle area, and accompanying Seahawks secondary television markets. None of these games was picked up by national broadcasts, but it’s possible that at least one of these games will simulcast on NFL Network.

Mark your calendars! We’re t-minus 79 days until Seahawks football is back.