Seahawks waive UDFA nose tackle following Artie Burns signing

The Seattle Seahawks have made another minor change to its 90-man roster.

Undrafted free agent rookie defensive lineman Robert Cooper was placed on waivers on Tuesday. Seattle was at the 90-man limit, thus this was a necessary move to make room for cornerback Artie Burns, who re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

Burns seldom played any snaps last season, having spent a considerable amount of time unavailable due to a groin injury. This offseason he was an unrestricted free agent but didn’t get picked up by any team until this week. With Tariq Woolen out until at least training camp, Burns may stick around through at least preseason as cornerback depth.

Cooper played five seasons at Florida State before entering the NFL Draft. The Seahawks brought in Cooper as a top-30 pre-draft visit, and he was part of Seattle’s initial UDFA class, but the Seahawks have been busy signing defensive tackles, including San Diego State’s Jonah Tavai and Arkansas State’s Forrest Merrill. They also drafted Mississippi State’s Cameron Young in the fourth round.

As an aside, fourth-round rookie guard Anthony Bradford has signed his contract, leaving just Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, and Zach Charbonnet as the only unsigned 2023 draft picks for the Seahawks.