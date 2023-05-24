More ch-ch-ch-ch-changes coming to the NFL rulebook! For this upcoming season, any fair caught kickoff will result in an automatic touchback and bringing the ball out to the 25-yard line, just as they do in college. This is in the name of player safety and reducing injuries on kickoffs, but why wouldn’t they just copy the XFL’s kick formation? I guess that would mean admitting another league has a better idea and a way to keep the kickoff alive.

In Seattle Seahawks news, we’ve got the preseason schedule finalized, OTAs underway, and an injury update on Tariq Woolen. ESPN’s Louis Riddick is also providing more praise for the team, just as he did last year when almost everyone else thought they would be terrible.

Seahawks News

Tariq Woolen's bad news is Artie Burns good news

Read Jaxon Smith-Njigba's origin story FOR FREE right now! Seaside Joe 1543

Geno Smith Approaching Offseason With “The Same Mentality” That Helped Him Win Starting Job Last Year

With the first day of OTAs underway for the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith took the podium to discuss preparing for his second season as Seattle’s starter.

Seahawks Announce 2023 Preseason Schedule

Dates and times are now set for the Seahawks three preseason games.

Rost: 3 Seahawks veterans with young players hot on their tail - Seattle Sports

Beginning during OTAs, three Seattle Seahawks veterans will find themselves looking over their shoulder at young players hot on their tail.

Impressions From Seattle's First OTA Session - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Hitting the practice field for the Seattle Seahawks final offseason tune up before training camp, Geno Smith enjoyed throwing to his newest weapon for the first time and several competitions in the trenches officially kicked off.

Seattle Seahawks Future is 'Looking Up,' ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick Explains Why - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks proved to be a step ahead of where everyone thought they'd be after trading away Russell Wilson last year. After another strong offseason, the Seahawks could be looking to win the NFC West in 2023.

Around the NFC West

49ers' Brock Purdy expected to begin throwing next week; Kyle Shanahan 'hoping' QB will be ready by Week 1 - CBSSports.com

Purdy underwent surgery in March to repair his UCL

49ers' Trey Lance finally past finger injury that held him back | 49ers Webzone

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their second day of organized team activities(OTAs) on Tuesday, which was the first practice open to media, where quarterbacks Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnol

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp absent from Rams OTAs - ProFootballTalk

Los Angeles Rams - Despite 'Strip-Down Mode' - Linked to Bengals RB Joe Mixon in Trade Rumor - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Could veteran Joe Mixon of the Bengals be someone the Rams look to add in the future ... via trade or otherwise?

Graziano: Kyler Murray's long-term future in Arizona of interest

Kyler Murray is not even into the first year where his contract extension begins eating away massive amounts of the Cardinals' salary books.

New WR Zach Pascal says Arizona Cardinals shouldn't be overlooked

The Arizona Cardinals are longshots to win the Super Bowl next season, but new wide receiver Zach Pascal says the team could be better than expected.

Arizona Cardinals give 9 UDFAs bonuses or salary guarantees

Of the 10 undrafted rookies the Cardinals initially signed, nine got signing bonuses and seven get salary guarantees.

Around the NFL

NFL owners pass rule to place ball at 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line.

Jim Irsay hints at major structural change to league management, post-Roger Goodell - ProFootballTalk

Josh Allen: I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo - ProFootballTalk

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out of Tuesday's OTA drills due to what he described as a tweaked calf. Rodgers, however, downplayed the issue as not "too serious."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be approved

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Spring League Meeting that he expects the sale of the Washington Commanders to be approved, but he gave no timeline for when the deal could be finalized.

Projected 2024 NFL draft order: Which team is No. 1? - ESPN

Two early picks for the Cardinals? Rams return to the top five? Our Football Power Index predicts the 2024 draft's early selections.

Source - Chargers' Austin Ekeler staying, with $1.75M in incentives - ESPN

The Chargers are adding $1.75 million in incentives to Austin Ekeler's deal this season to keep the RB in Los Angeles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos Cut Long-Time Kicker Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos removed the last player from their 2016 Super Bowl-winning team on Tuesday. The Broncos cut long-time kicker...

PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Six AFC quarterbacks take the first spots in these quarterback rankings, with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Bills' Josh Allen and the Bengals' Joe Burrow leading the way.