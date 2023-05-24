Report: Seahawks work out former All-Ivy League QB

Free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft are in the rear view mirror, and across the league teams are in the midst of OTAs, offering the last glimpses of something resembling football before the start of the summer doldrums. For the Seattle Seahawks that means working to integrate the ten players added in the draft, as well as seeing how the members of one of the largest classes of undrafted free agents in the league can contribute.

However, just because the Seahawks finally filled out their 90-man roster this month, that does not mean they are done looking for players who can contribute. The Hawks have churned through the bottom of the roster in the weeks since the draft, and accordingly, on Tuesday the team worked out a two time All-Ivy League quarterback.

Former #Texans and #Jaguars QB E.J. Perry worked out for the #Seahawks, source tells @theScore.



Perry was a 2x All-Ivy League performer at Brown and was the Offensive MVP of the @ShrineBowl. He also had the top athleticism test score out of any QB at the Combine. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2023

For those curious how E.J. Perry could have the top athleticism score out of any QB at the NFL Combine, given how Anthony Richardson posted the top athleticism score for any QB on record earlier this spring. The answer is a technicality, in that Perry attended the Combine in 2022, while Richardson obviously did not attend until this year. Thus, Perry can claim that he posted the top athleticism test score of any QB at the 2022 NFL Combine. For those curious about his athleticism, here is his RAS breakdown.

#3 #RAS QB 2022



EJ Perry IV is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 859 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/BRiCHMlcnN #RAS pic.twitter.com/7bvxTuRrPI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

And here is how that athleticism stacks up against the other quarterbacks currently on the Seattle roster.

Physical and athletic profiles of free agent E.J. Perry compared to Seattle quarterbacks Category Geno Smith Drew Lock EJ Perry Holton Ahlers Category Geno Smith Drew Lock EJ Perry Holton Ahlers Height 6023 6036 6015 6031 Weight 218 228 208 227 40 4.59 4.69 4.65 4.93 20 2.69 2.74 2.66 2.89 10 1.62 1.61 1.58 1.77 Bench N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertical 33.5 31 34.5 28 Broad 124 112 123 111 Shuttle N/A 4.12 4.18 4.53 3-cone N/A 7.03 6.85 7.21

Whether or not the Seahawks opt to add the quarterback who has spent time with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans remains to be seen, but given the recent NFL rule change allowing teams to dress a third quarterback on gameday, it might not be a surprise if the Seahawks were to add another quarterback to the mix.