NFL.com lists Seahawks as one of the most complete rosters in the league

You want more Seattle Seahawks offseason praise? I know you do.

Earlier this week NFL.com’s Eric Edholm released his list of the 10 most complete teams in the league. Obviously this is based off of overall roster quality and includes rookie draft picks, and unsurprisingly the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are atop the list. The New York Jets were the only non-playoff team from 2022 to crack the top 10, coming in at No. 8. Right behind them? None other than the Seahawks.

Here’s Edholm’s breakdown:

It’s hard to disagree that the defensive line and linebacker are the two more concerning spots on the roster. Seattle has made wholesale changes along the defensive line, but whether that will instantly turn around a struggling unit remains to be seen. Jordyn Brooks’ timetable for a return to the field after his ACL tear is not clear, and Devin Bush is trying to revive his career after some lackluster seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers following his own ACL injury. Bobby Wagner still has something left in the tank but the depth chart is not deep.

Offensive line could be (at long last) a net positive for the Seahawks if Charles Cross and Abe Lucas stay healthy and continue to improve, and especially if Evan Brown (or rookie Olusegun Oluwatimi) can be the solution to the Seahawks’ ongoing problem at center. We know there’s a lot of talent at running back and receiver, so it’s up to Geno Smith to build off of his successes from 2022. The secondary is exciting just because of Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon alone, but there’s still the great unknown of Jamal Adams both getting back to action and how he’ll perform after yet another season-ending injury.

All I’m saying is there’s a lot to be excited about with this Seahawks team, much of it owed to how many young and promising players there are on both sides of the ball.