Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 87: Mailbag!

The fellas respond to listener questions regarding:
*The future of the QB position in Seattle (2:45)
*NFC West win totals (22:29)
*Which young players are most likely to eventually become captains (33:59)
*Which Seahawks are the best bets in fantasy (37:05)
*How far this team can go in the playoffs (43:19)
