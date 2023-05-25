In today’s links: Geno Smith wants to play past 40; Dee Eskridge still has a chance; Early roster projections for our Seattle Seahawks; A tribute to Cortez Kennedy; .. and much, much more! Dive into the deep end of the links and be awash in info. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Dee Eskridge still has a chance to have a chance - Seaside Joe

The origin story of a Seahawks receiver who isn't a rookie, but is kind of a rookie: 5/24/2023 bonus

Pro Football Hall of Fame shares tribute to Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy - Seahawks Wire

The greatest to ever do it for this franchise was Cortez Kennedy.

At 32 Seahawks’ Geno Smith wants to play past 40. Only 9 NFL QBs have. Why he’s suited to - The News Tribune

He’s the youngest, freshest 32-year-old starting quarterback in the league. Why? Because he sat for seven years.

Some thoughts on the Seahawks defense « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m in the middle of a very busy day-job period and that’ll likely stretch into next week. From there, we’ll also be entering the ‘quiet season’ for the NFL so my intention is to take a break at some point, then return ahead of training camp as we prepare for another run to April.

Salk: The 5 most irreplaceable players for the Seattle Seahawks - Seattle Sports

During Wednesday's Brock and Salk, Mike Salk went through his five most irreplaceable Seattle Seahawks players on the roster.

Return of The Sound: Season 2 Debuts Thursday - Seahawks.com

A quick recap of Season 1 of The Sound, chronicling Seattle’s 2022 season, and a look to Season 2’s May 25 Debut.

Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Tariq Woolen undergoes knee surgery: Report - The Athletic

Woolen led the NFL with six interceptions and tallied 16 pass defenses.

Seattle Seahawks Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Projection - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the Seattle Seahawks still have close to four months until they host the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 1, evaluations already are being made by the franchise as they begin to construct their roster for the upcoming season.

NFC West News

49ers news: Trey Lance has taken all of the first team reps over Sam Darnold, says Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation

The first-team reps were expected to be split, but that hasn’t happened during the first two days of OTAs

49ers Position Battles Begin at OTAs: Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking the position battles on offense that will take place at San Francisco 49ers OTAs.

Arizona Cardinals' Colt McCoy Falls to Bottom of NFL QB Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will look to rely on Colt McCoy while Kyler Murray rehabs his torn ACL. PFF says that won't work too well.

ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: WRs & TEs - Revenge of the Birds

Who will be on the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and tight end depth chart?

Rams QBs: Should Sean McVay have been more patient with Jared Goff? - Turf Show Times

Were the Rams too impatient with Jared Goff?

Los Angeles Rams Start OTAs Without Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp; Why? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams won't have Aaron Donald or Cooper Kupp during OTAs, but other guys will have more opportunities to impress in their absence.

Around The NFL

Patriots penalized by NFL for committing violation of offseason rules - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots have been penalized by the NFL for committing a violation of offseason rules, likely due to OTAs.

NFL: 5 unsigned free agents who can still help your team - Yahoo Sports

The dust has long settled on the NFL's 2023 free agency frenzy, but a couple of skill players who spent the past few years in the NFC East highlight the talent that's still available.

Aaron Rodgers' minor injury provides a hint of the anxiety ahead for New York Jets fans - Yahoo Sports

Jets fans were sent into a panic after Rodgers sat out practice with a tweaked calf. This is what the fan base signed up for by pinning their hopes to a 39-year-old quarterback.

Source: 2022 injury data for turf fields was "awful" - ProFootballTalk

NFL players want all playing surfaces to be grass, not turf. The NFL prefers to let teams play on artificial surfaces, if they so choose.

Denver Broncos, Sean Payton make it clear roster spots are earned - ESPN

Denver's new head coach isn't pulling any punches when it comes to putting together the best roster possible.

Jordan Love's first OTAs show 'it's still early' for Packers new QB1 - ESPN

Love had some ups and downs this week as he prepares to replace Aaron Rodgers as the Packers' starter.

The NFL’s accelerator program opens doors, but challenges remain for minority employees - Andscape

A year ago, Ran Carthon, the-then director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, participated in a new NFL program intended to accelerate the rise of…

Move the Sticks: Top 10 QB draft; Hits, misses from the 2016 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL's most underappreciated players: Tee Higgins, D.J. Reed among AFC picks - NFL.com

Just how much does Tee Higgins mean to the Cincinnati Bengals? Cynthia Frelund names the most underappreciated player on each team in the AFC.

Sando: The move from each NFL team’s offseason that I liked the most - The Athletic

Nothing can match the Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, but numerous NFL teams look like they have solved problems so far this offseason.

Ranking NFL's new coach-quarterback duos of 2023: Jets, Panthers headline 11 teams who underwent change - CBSSports.com

Which new pairing is most promising going into the new season?

2023 NFL OTAs: Seven rookies standing out early for their teams, including Bryce Young, Texans' QB-WR duo - CBSSports.com

A roundup of the rookies who have impressed through the early stages of OTAs

The NFL's most productive outside wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Identifying 10 wide receivers who lined up on the outside on more than 65% of their snaps and still averaged more than 2.00 yards per route run over the season.