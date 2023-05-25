You may remember that at around this time last season, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell’s ranking of the best and worst NFL offseasons had the Seattle Seahawks at the very bottom of the list, while the Denver Broncos were numero uno. I’ll leave it at that.

In fairness to Bill, he had the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 and they reached the Super Bowl, and the Arizona Cardinals were No. 30 and stunk the place out. We all have big whiffs at some point but in this particular context the Seahawks and Broncos rankings look a bit on the embarrassing side.

So what’s his encore for this year? Well he’s doing a two-part series, starting with the worst offseason and all the way up to 17th. The Tennessee Titans have the unwanted (or given last year, maybe the wanted?) distinction of the worst offseason, while the Seahawks come in at 18th.

This is all behind the ESPN+ paywall so I won’t lift everything Barnwell wrote, but here are a couple of highlights.

Barnwell also expressed his concerns about the pass rush and the offensive line, more specifically the interior following the departures of Austin Blythe and Gabe Jackson. He believes the Seahawks need to add more depth beyond Phil Haynes and Day 3 rookies Anthony Bradford and Olusegun Oluwatimi.

While Bill didn’t bring it up, I’d say the only glaringly questionable decision I’ve seen this offseason is re-signing Jarran Reed. I don’t know how he fits schematically and I’m skeptical he has much left in the tank to offer. I’ve also made it clear that off-ball linebacker depth has potential to be a horror show, especially if Jordyn Brooks isn’t back soon and Bobby Wagner’s cozy PFF grade from 2022 was complete nonsense.

Otherwise I’m more than satisfied with the draft and what’s been done on offense, and lukewarm on the defense. It’s been a net positive offseason in my view, but obviously Bill doesn’t see a whole lot to be excited about. Let’s see if he’s underestimated this team once again!