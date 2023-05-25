 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ball skills! Watch Devon Witherspoon’s interception at Seahawks OTAs

Look at you, watching OTA highlights.

By Mookie Alexander
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 27 Wyoming at Illinois Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Are you so eager for Seattle Seahawks football to be in your life again that you’re perusing the web for OTA highlights? Well you’ve come to the right place.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle’s top pick and fifth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, has been getting in a little more work at OTAs than he was at rookie minicamp. The former Illinois star can be seen in this clip with the change of direction, break on the receiver, and sweet hands to catch the overthrown tipped pass for the interception.

You may notice that the intended “receiver” on this play is wearing No. 39. That’s Ty Okada, a rookie UDFA safety out of Montana State. If you’re confused then I can assure you this is all normal. Former Field Gulls film analyst Matty F. Brown has the basic details on this drill, which I stress is a drill and not an actual 11-on-11 play because... well... training camp isn’t here yet.

While you’re here, you might as well watch Kenny McIntosh in receiving back mode with Geno Smith delivering the pass.

Be on the lookout for more offseason highlights to take us all the way through preseason. This is how we build up optimism and hype for the rookie class and the entire roster!

