Ball skills! Watch Devon Witherspoon’s interception at Seahawks OTAs

Are you so eager for Seattle Seahawks football to be in your life again that you’re perusing the web for OTA highlights? Well you’ve come to the right place.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle’s top pick and fifth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, has been getting in a little more work at OTAs than he was at rookie minicamp. The former Illinois star can be seen in this clip with the change of direction, break on the receiver, and sweet hands to catch the overthrown tipped pass for the interception.

You may notice that the intended “receiver” on this play is wearing No. 39. That’s Ty Okada, a rookie UDFA safety out of Montana State. If you’re confused then I can assure you this is all normal. Former Field Gulls film analyst Matty F. Brown has the basic details on this drill, which I stress is a drill and not an actual 11-on-11 play because... well... training camp isn’t here yet.

You shouldn’t be able to make plays like this in a deep zone bail, but Witherspoon time and time again exhibits the mantra “tips and overthrows” https://t.co/cHVzkh6Ret — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) May 24, 2023

It’s just an install session/scout, not a versus period. It’s for learning the first principles. The defense is filling in as offense. I’m sure they’ll switch round who is in the yellow bibs — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) May 24, 2023

While you’re here, you might as well watch Kenny McIntosh in receiving back mode with Geno Smith delivering the pass.

Be on the lookout for more offseason highlights to take us all the way through preseason. This is how we build up optimism and hype for the rookie class and the entire roster!