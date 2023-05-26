Seahawks 2023 roster breakdown now that it’s filled out

After spending much of the offseason with the fewest players under contract for the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks have finally filled out their 90-man offseason roster. That can mean only one thing, and that is that the time has come for Field Gulls to review the roster in terms of allocations by position, and comparing the current iteration of the 90-man roster to those of past offseasons.

Of course, the Seahawks have churned the bottom of the roster consistently in the month since filling out the 90-man roster, so this breakdown is accurate only until such time as the front office deems it necessary to make further roster moves. Moves are not something that have been in short supply this offseason, with the Hawks having consistently looked to improve the fringes of the roster in the weeks since announcing one of the largest undrafted free agent classes in the NFL.

Thus, without wasting any further time, here is how the current roster compares to the 90-man rosters of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era.

Seahawks current 90-man roster compared to training camp rosters in the past under Pete Carroll and John Schneider Position 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 5/26/2023 Average Current difference from average Position 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 5/26/2023 Average Current difference from average QB 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 3.3 0.3 RB 5 4 5 5 8 8 5 6 7 6 6 5.9 -0.1 FB 1 2 2 3 2 2 3 1 1 0 0 1.7 1.7 TE 5 6 6 5 6 6 7 6 6 6 6 5.9 -0.1 WR 12 13 12 12 13 12 14 13 13 13 13 12.7 -0.3 C/G 8 9 9 10 8 9 9 10 9 9 7 9 2 T 7 6 6 5 6 4 6 5 8 6 6 5.9 -0.1 DE 7 7 7 9 7 7 5 6 7 6 5 6.8 1.8 DT 8 7 9 8 8 9 7 9 8 3 7 7.6 0.6 LB 12 12 11 10 10 10 10 11 8 15 15 10.9 -4.1 CB 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 10 11 10 9.8 -0.2 S 6 6 6 6 6 7 7 8 7 9 9 6.8 -2.2 P 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1.1 0.1 K 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1.3 0.3 LS 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1.4 0.4 Total 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 91 90 90 90 N/A

A couple of big questions every time this breakdown is listed are determining how a player is categorized as a linebacker or edge or defensive end or defensive tackle. The answer to those are simple. The players the Seahawks list at linebacker go into the linebacker group, while the players the Seahawks list as a defensive end, defensive tackle or nose tackle go in the defensive line group. From there, those listed as defensive ends get categorized as defensive ends, while those listed as defensive tackles and nose tackles go into the defensive tackle group.

And with that, hopefully there is no holiday-weekend, Friday news dump from the Seahawks that alters the current composition of the roster between now and when this post goes live.