The depth chart in American Football is all-important. Injuries often are the loudest factor in deciding who starts and who sits. Our Seattle Seahawks have built themselves an incredible amount of depth in the DB room and that depth will be tested immediately. Jamal Adams is still a ways off from starting NFL games. Quandre Diggs is hoping to build on the progress he made physically in the last quarter of last season. And Tariq Woolen, coming off an All-Rookie campaign, recently had surgery making his return to game action likely slower than most expected. With the addition of Julian Love, the re-signing of Artie Burns, and holdovers from last season’s team like Coby Bryant and Mike Jackson, our Seahawks look to be in good shape to withstand set-backs to their projected line-up. How are you feeling about the DB depth? Are you at all concerned about the Woolen injury/recovery? How important is Jamal Adams’ health and his position on the field?

Seahawks News

Devon Witherspoon's film debut and Seahawks OTAs - Seaside Joe

Seahawks premier The Sound of the Seahawks on Thursday: Seaside Joe 1545

From 1st week of OTAs: Is rookie Olu Oluwatimi the guy to fix the Seahawks’ center issue? - The News Tribune

After 8 starters the last 8 years, coach Pete Carroll says “we gotta get the center thing figured out.” Oluwatimi might be the guy.

Tariq Woolen's injury has emphasized Seahawks' improved cornerback depth - The Seattle Times

The drafting of Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick last month, and his presumed pairing with Tariq Woolen in the starting lineup at cornerback, made questions on what the future held for holdovers Tre Brown and Michael Jackson obvious. Both have been starters in the last two seasons — Brown for three games in 2021 before suffering a knee injury, and Jackson all of last year. With Woolen out for the rest of the offseason program after having arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week in Houston, Jackson and Brown will get a chance to prove themselves anew.

Charbonnet has fewest adjustments to make of Seahawks rookies - Seattle Sports

Out of every Seattle Seahawks 2023 draft pick, RB Zach Charbonnet has the fewest adjustments to make from college to the NFL level.

Clint Hurtt “Very Confident” Seahawks Defense Will Be Improved In 2023 - Seahawks.com

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt talks about Bobby Wagner’s return, his hopes for improvement in 2023 and more.

The Sound Season 2 Debuts With Episode 1: A New Dawn - Seahawks.com

The return of The Sound for Season 2 formally introduces us to the 2023 Seahawks draft class.

Seahawks OTA takeaways: Tre Brown active at CB while Devon Witherspoon is limited - The Athletic

The first-round pick is being held out of seven-on-seven drills, so Brown, Michael Jackson and Artie Burns are getting valuable reps.

Seattle Seahawks WATCH: Rookies Devon Witherspoon, Kenny McIntosh in Action at OTAs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The rookies are getting their first NFL reps in as the Seattle Seahawks continue OTAs.

Who Holds Advantage in Seattle's Center Competition? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Until the pads go on in August, the Seattle Seahawks won't figure out who will snap to Geno Smith this season. But the competition is already on between Evan Brown and Olu Oluwatimi as OTAs get underway at the VMAC.

NFC West News

49ers news: What’s the 49ers weakest roster unit heading into 2023? - Niners Nation

There aren’t many holes on the 49ers roster heading into the 2023 season

49ers Position Battles Begin at OTAs: Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers defensive position battles at OTAs.

Arizona Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons Named in Trade Buzz - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals defensive chess piece Isaiah Simmons could be dealt if the organization is looking to move on.

Cardinals riding a bumpy road but Monti Ossenfort is fixing mistakes of previous management - Revenge of the Birds

It will take time to gain fan’s trust but a necessary rebuild season is underway

Rams OTA reports: The rookie who is standing out early in the offseason - Turf Show Times

The rookie could have an opportunity to win a role right away

Stetson Bennett Raves About Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Mentorship - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As he makes his transition from college to the NFL, Stetson Bennett detailed how Matthew Stafford is helping make things easier.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson responds to conditioning concerns with latest corny quote - Larry Brown Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responded to questions about his weight with a very unsurprising remark. See the video

Why is Commanders sale taking so long, and when could it get done? ‘If it wasn’t Snyder, this deal doesn’t happen’ - Yahoo Sports

Josh Harris and his partners face "complexities" in purchasing the team, but there's plenty of motivation to resolve them considering who they're buying it from.

Anthony Richardson splitting first-team reps, doing "next-level stuff" at Colts OTAs - ProFootballTalk

Heading into the draft, one school of thought about Anthony Richardson was that he will need time on the bench to observe and develop before taking over as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan's passion for the game keeps him coming back - ESPN

The 33-year old DE Cameron Jordan's passion for the game keeps him coming back as he shares his veteran wisdom with a young defensive unit.

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023: Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, DeMeco Ryans among stocks to buy - NFL.com

As we head into the summer, we're also entering an unofficial staple of the NFL calendar: BANDWAGON SEASON. With that in mind, Adam Schein spotlights nine stocks -- of the player, coach and team variety -- that you should buy in 2023.

AFC West projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Chiefs built to contend; playoffs for Broncos? - NFL.com

Are the Chiefs built for another title run? Will the Broncos compete for a playoff spot? What should we expect from the Chargers and Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every AFC West team.

2023 NFL playoff predictions: Seven teams who could make the jump into the postseason this year - CBSSports.com

Will Brinson identifies seven different teams who could end up making a playoff push in 2023

Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason - NFL.com

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder enters 2023 as the starting quarterback, a year removed from being a third-round pick who started just four games to close the season. Speaking on his growth, Ridder described being significantly more comfortable in the o

Why the Bengals have embraced the lightest offseason schedule in the NFL - The Athletic

Coaching continuity and a strong veteran-led culture have allowed a less physically taxing approach to early preparation for the season.

Ranking 2023 NFL defenses: Cowboys, Patriots among most likely units to crack the top 10 - CBSSports.com

Who will have a top-10 defense in 2023? We break it down from very unlikely to most likely