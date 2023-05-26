Casual Friday: Now playing...

Welcome to another edition of Casual Friday, the off-topic open thread where we shove aside Seattle Seahawks discussion to chat about other stuff and get to know the community a little bit better.
I’ve run this topic a couple of times before but we always have new community members and even existing members who didn’t comment in previous threads.
Most of you almost certainly have a music playlist on you at all times, whether on your phone or some sort of home audio system. I’ve got too many songs downloaded either on my phone or computer, plus I still have... what are those things called again... compact discs? CDs, for short. Yeah, those were the days.
Anyway, I’m an early ‘90s kid but most of the music I like is from the 1980s, including “We Don’t Need Another Hero” by the late Tina Turner. The children’s choir coming in for the finale is so well done and the whole song is musical composition at its finest. We really lost an incomparable legend this week.
In addition to the iconic song from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, here’s a sampling of what I’ve got in the rotation:
Extreme - Get the Funk Out
Elton John - Harmony
Breathe - All That Jazz
Todd Rundgren - The Waiting Game
Tears For Fears - Break the Man
Bonnie Raitt - Not the Only One
Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity
Alicia Keys - Diary
The Clash - Train in Vain
SWV - Weak
Hall and Oates - Possession Obsession
Pink Floyd - On the Turning Away
The Moody Blues - The Voice
Stevie Wonder - Love Light in Flight
Patsy Cline - Crazy
Boston - Long Time
Jim Croce - It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way
INXS - What You Need
Natasha Bedingfield - Soulmate
Toni Braxton - Another Sad Love Song
Bad Company - Shooting Star
Janet Jackson - Escapade
Michael Jackson - Remember the Time
Jeff Lynne - When I Was a Boy
Fitz and the Tantrums - Moneygrabber
Joe Jackson- You Can’t Get What You Want (Till You Know What You Want)
Alright it’s your turn! Give us a glimpse into your musical tastes.
