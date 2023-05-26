Casual Friday: Now playing...

Welcome to another edition of Casual Friday, the off-topic open thread where we shove aside Seattle Seahawks discussion to chat about other stuff and get to know the community a little bit better.

I’ve run this topic a couple of times before but we always have new community members and even existing members who didn’t comment in previous threads.

Most of you almost certainly have a music playlist on you at all times, whether on your phone or some sort of home audio system. I’ve got too many songs downloaded either on my phone or computer, plus I still have... what are those things called again... compact discs? CDs, for short. Yeah, those were the days.

Anyway, I’m an early ‘90s kid but most of the music I like is from the 1980s, including “We Don’t Need Another Hero” by the late Tina Turner. The children’s choir coming in for the finale is so well done and the whole song is musical composition at its finest. We really lost an incomparable legend this week.

In addition to the iconic song from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, here’s a sampling of what I’ve got in the rotation:

Extreme - Get the Funk Out

Elton John - Harmony

Breathe - All That Jazz

Todd Rundgren - The Waiting Game

Tears For Fears - Break the Man

Bonnie Raitt - Not the Only One

Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity

Alicia Keys - Diary

The Clash - Train in Vain

SWV - Weak

Hall and Oates - Possession Obsession

Pink Floyd - On the Turning Away

The Moody Blues - The Voice

Stevie Wonder - Love Light in Flight

Patsy Cline - Crazy

Boston - Long Time

Jim Croce - It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way

INXS - What You Need

Natasha Bedingfield - Soulmate

Toni Braxton - Another Sad Love Song

Bad Company - Shooting Star

Janet Jackson - Escapade

Michael Jackson - Remember the Time

Jeff Lynne - When I Was a Boy

Fitz and the Tantrums - Moneygrabber

Joe Jackson- You Can’t Get What You Want (Till You Know What You Want)



Alright it’s your turn! Give us a glimpse into your musical tastes.