SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans expecting big things in 2023

The quietest part of the NFL offseason sits just over the horizon, but for Seahawks fans, that may not do much to slow the optimism the offseason has created. On the heels of a surprise 2022 season in which the Hawks made the playoffs on the shoulders of Geno Smith, there has been plenty of reason for Seattle fans to like the direction of the team.

The addition of Dre’Mont Jones and Julian Love in free agency kickstarted expectations for 2023, and then a draft that saw the Seahawks add Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet did not do anything to cool those expectation. As such, the majority of Hawks fans polled in this edition of SBNation Reacts believe Pete Carroll and company are set to spend 2023 perched atop the division.

It’s obviously a close race between Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers in the minds of fans. That said it does not appear that many are worried about either the Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals, and likely rightfully so. However, as for the contributions of Seahawks rookies, the majority of fans believe it will be JSN who makes the first big splash among the rookies selected on Day 1 or Day 2.

Obviously, barring injury all four of those are likely to happen at some point in 2023, and so now all that is left is to wait for the regular season to start in order to find out which happens first.

