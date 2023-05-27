Lots of news. Lots to get to! KJ has some things to say about Russ and Sean teaming up; DeAndre Hopkins gets cut(!); Artie Burns rocking Russ’ number 3; Clint Hurtt’s journey to Seattle Seahawks coach; Cameron Young making the coaches take notice. Our ‘Hawks return after the holiday weekend and will get to work putting the 53-man roster together. The NFL news cycle starts picking up now and you should be prepared. Read the links everyday to expand, expound, and exfoliate. Love yall. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

I will make you Hurtt - Seaside Joe

How Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt got from Gates Chili to Seattle, Washington: Seaside Joe 1546

Artie Burns wearing Russell Wilson’s old #3, what else we’ve learned from Seahawks OTAs - The News Tribune

Burns having Wilson’s number now doesn’t necessarily mean it will be used this season. Tyreke Smith, Zach Charbonnet impress.

Salk: Seattle Seahawks observations from Week 1 of OTAs - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk details his takeaways from Seattle Seahawks OTAs, including thoughts on Devin Bush, the QBs and much more.

2 areas the Seahawks can take the biggest step forward in 2023 - Seattle Sports

During Thursday's Bump & Stacy, the duo shared two areas where they think the Seattle Seahawks can take a step forward in 2023.

Jarran Reed talks Seahawks return, rookie DL and much more - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed discussed returning to the Hawks, two of the team's rookies and much more with Mike Salk on Friday.

Friday Round-Up: Tariq Woolen Named Seahawks' Most Underappreciated Player By NFL.com - Seahawks.com

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund breaks down why corner Tariq Woolen is Seattle’s most-undervalued player.

Cliff Avril on Detroit Struggles, Therapy, and More | EP. 3 | Big Ray's Garage Grind - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Legends Doug Baldwin and Ray Roberts sit down to discuss secretly playing football, early NFL struggles, benefits of therapy, and more. : Listen to the Big Ray's Garage Grind on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/big-rays-ga

Seattle Seahawks NT Cameron Young Impresses Early at OTAs: 'Unselfish, Physical, Rugged' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Stepping into the lineup replacing a popular veteran at an important position up front, Cameron Young has jumped right into the fray for the Seattle Seahawks, drawing praise from defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt for his skills, mindset, and maturity.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Taking Command' as Leader at OTAs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Entering his second season as the Seattle Seahawks' starter, Geno Smith isn't resting on his laurels, instead taking control of the offense and showing his leadership qualities in doing so.

NFC West News

49ers news: How will the defense change in 2023? - Niners Nation

An external hire at DC will likely bring plenty of tweaks.

Trey Lance Gives his Thoughts on a "Fresh Start" Trade From 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Here is what Trey Lance had to say about a "fresh start" trade from the 49ers and if he would prefer it.

DeAndre Hopkins Didn't Leave Arizona Cardinals on Good Terms - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released WR DeAndre Hopkins, though not everything was clean from both sides.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins end up? Here are his best fits - Yahoo Sports

Hopkins is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Cardinals released him.

Cardinals Cut DeAndre Hopkins | Football Outsiders

Unable to find a trade with a team willing to take his contract, the Arizona Cardinals announced this afternoon that they are cutting superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Op-Ed Nutshell: Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins - Revenge of the Birds

We have released Deandre Hopkins

And here’s my feeling about it in a nutshell:

Rams Wide Receivers: Who will step up as WR3 behind Kupp and Jefferson? - Turf Show Times

Will TuTu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, or Puka Nacua step up behind Rams top two wide receivers?

'I'm Having a Blast!' Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Praises Rookie Draft Class - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has seen several good things from the team's rookies, including fellow signal-caller Stetson Bennett, receiver Puka Nacua and running back Zach Evans, during the start of OTAs.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson's ex-teammate K.J. Wright unsure if the QB can handle Sean Payton's coaching style - Fox News

Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. For nine of those seasons, he shared a locker room with star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wright spent the 2021 season with the Raiders, while the Denver Broncos acquired Wilson in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 season. Wright, a 2016 Pro Bowl linebacker, seems eager to see how Wilson plays during the 2023 under head coach Sean Payton.

Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack partnering at OTAs - ESPN

Linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, at full strength, are excited to lead the Chargers defense heading into the 2023 season.

Inside Frank Reich's journey from NFL QB to Panthers coach - ESPN

After passing on a chance to coach No. 1 pick Manning as a rookie in order to go to seminary, Reich is now set to coach 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young.

Kenny Pickett has car stolen during radio interview - Larry Brown Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his car stolen this week while he was doing a radio interview.

Anthony Richardson's attitude inspires Colts teammates - ESPN

The rookie quarterback has shown at nearly ever turn that he knows how to lead, a quality that will serve him well should things get rough.

2023 NFL OTAs: Nine rookies standing out early for their teams, including Anthony Richardson, Tyjae Spears - CBSSports.com

A roundup of the rookies who have impressed through the early stages of OTAs

Patrick Mahomes reiterates priorities: ‘Legacy and winning rings’ over money - The Athletic

As the reigning NFL MVP, Mahomes has considered never being the highest-paid QB again during the remaining prime years of his career.

2023 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races - NFL.com

Will Aaron Rodgers lift the Jets to their first AFC East title since 2002? Can Sean Payton's Broncos end the Chiefs' seven-year reign over the AFC West? Kevin Patra ranks all eight candidates to go from worst to first in 2023.

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future - NFL.com

Which up-and-coming offensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team -- and one storied franchise boasts a pair of selections.