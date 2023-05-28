Where in the world is Field Gulls? (Seahawks games attended edition)

Every year as part of Casual Friday open threads we do a segment called “Where in the world is Field Gulls?” It gives us an idea of where Seattle Seahawks fans are located on this planet, and the answers we get really provide a lot of perspective of how global our community is.

Today we’re going to do something similar but with a twist. For fans who like to attend games (which doesn’t apply to everyone!), where in the world have you watched the Seahawks in-person?

There are 30 NFL stadiums in the United States and a few more that have been used in Mexico, Canada, England, and Germany for the International Series. The only country the Seahawks have not played a regular season game in is Mexico, and that will not be happening this year since Estadio Azteca is undergoing renovations. Seattle has had a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas but not yet in the regular season. They’ve otherwise had at least one regular season outing in the other 29 stateside stadiums, as well as Rogers Centre in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, and last year at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Which stadiums have you been to, and what were your experiences (good or bad) like? We’d definitely love to hear from international fans who have gotten to go to the London and Munich games, which were both listed as Seahawks road games but the crowd split was clearly in Seattle’s favor.

