It’s interesting to me how many of our Seattle Seahawks this season have something serious to prove, not only to themselves but the coaching staff. If these players prove to be above league average, they may push the ‘Hawks to the NFC championship game. Phil Haynes is one of those players. As a fan base, how confident are you in Phil Haynes’ abilities as a right guard? Will he make that big step forward most of us have been hoping for? Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks have been having quite the “can't miss” offseason. From re-signing quarterback Geno Smith to an incredibly team-friendly deal to a 2023 NFL draft many are buzzing positively about, it seems Seattle can do no wrong. After a one-year separation, Wagner is back in the Pacific Northwest and ready to lead a Seahawks defense looking to improve. Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt spoke at length about what this means for the team.

Perhaps what Burns needs is a second chance in the Emerald City, and he'll be doing so in the No. 3 jersey.

Brock Huard shared where he thinks Seattle Seahawks second-round pick Derick Hall has room to grow as he comes to the NFL from Auburn.

Following Thursday’s practice, Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron discussed how the wideout position can play a key factor in Seattle’s 2023 season.

Entering his fifth NFL season as a favorite to start for the first time in his career, a more confident Phil Haynes has taken on a mentorship role during the Seattle Seahawks offseason program while looking to lock up the right guard job in the process.

NFC West News

Around The NFL

