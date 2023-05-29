We’re just three-and-a-half months away from the Seattle Seahawks kicking off their 2023 regular season and quest to return to the Super Bowl. The schedule was released earlier this month, and there are five games on the docket with some historical perfect records at stake. Let’s take a look at them!

Week 4, Oct. 2 (5:15 PM): The Seahawks’ perfect MetLife Stadium record

It’s been a minute since the Seahawks played at MetLife Stadium, but life’s been pretty good at that building. Their first trip in 2011 ended in 36-25 thriller over the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants, followed by a 23-0 shutout of the G-Men in 2013. They hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in a 43-8 mauling of the Denver Broncos, as you may recall.

They finally got to play the Jets at MetLife and put them away 27-17 in 2016, then gave the Giants one more L the following year in a 24-7 game. Do I hear 6-0?! Tune in on ‘Monday Night Football’ when the time comes.

Week 8, Oct. 29 (1:05 PM): The Seahawks’ undefeated record against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field

Well... it’s only two games, but the Browns’ last win in any Seattle stadium is still 34 years old. In their two trips to Lumen Field they were outscored by a combined 64-20. The 2003 win saw Cleveland’s only points come off a blocked punt return when they were already down 34-0, while the 2015 showdown had Johnny Manziel lead an opening drive touchdown, only to be outscored 30-6 the rest of the way. Seahawks LEGEND Marcus Burley recorded his final NFL interception that afternoon.

Week 12, Nov. 12 (1:25 PM): The Washington Commanders’ regular season record at Lumen Field

Why yes, not all of these streaks are in the Seahawks’ favor. The Commanders are the only team the Seahawks have failed to beat in the regular season at what we now know as Lumen Field. Washington bested Seattle in 2002, 2008, 2011, and most recently on my birthday in 2017. Obviously the Seahawks ended their season in 2005 and 2007 in playoff victories, but they haven’t gotten them in regular season play. Yet.

Week 15, Dec. 17 (1:25 PM): Pete Carroll’s perfect Seahawks record against the Philadelphia Eagles

Including the playoffs, the Seahawks are 7-0 against the Eagles in the Pete Carroll era. Carroll did face (and lose to) the Eagles once with the New England Patriots, so he doesn’t have personal perfection vs. Philly throughout his head coaching career. The first meeting was on a Thursday evening in 2011, when Marshawn Lynch unleashed another Beastquake and Vince Young kept firing passes to Seahawks defensive players. Last time Seattle played Philly at Lumen Field was in 2017, when they knocked off the Eagles 24-10 to improve to 8-4, which... yeah let’s leave out the rest of that story. In 2020 the Seahawks bested Philly 23-17 on the road behind another monster DK Metcalf performance.

The two sides lock horns a week out from Christmas, and it may be one with mega playoff implications for both teams.

Week 17, Dec. 31 (1:05 PM): The Seahawks’ undefeated record against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field

Much like the Browns, the Steelers have only appeared twice at Lumen, but their historic record at the Seahawks is a dismal 1-7. That one win was in 1983 under quarterback Cliff Stoudt, whose name I’ve learned of solely by writing this up.

In 2003 the Steelers were pretty awful and their 6-10 season led to drafting Ben Roethlisberger. Seattle won a turnover-free game 23-16 behind 4th quarter touchdowns by Shaun Alexander and Darrell Jackson. The 2015 meeting was a 39-30 Scorigami classic and one of the great performances of Russell Wilson’s career. Wilson’s 80-yard dagger touchdown to Doug Baldwin is one of my all-time favorite plays.

We’re only a few months away from finding out which of these streaks will continue and which ones will fall. I know which one I’d like to see put to a stop...