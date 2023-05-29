Hello, Seattle Seahawks Faithful. Bit of a slow news day, as Sundays during the off-season tend to be. Today’s links bring you a surprisingly low PFF grade for DK Metcalf (take PFF grades with a grain of salt), part 2 of a good set of articles regarding the 49ers realistic chancing of winning the Big Game, a quick look at the remaining free agents, and more. Thanks for being here. Enjoy yourselves.

Seahawks News

Why I don't use PFF grades - Seaside Joe

Plus all the tools and websites that I do use to do what I do: Seaside Joe 1548

DK Metcalf ranks No. 14 in PFF’s WR rankings for 2023 - Yahoo Sports

Where do DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett rank among the best receivers in the NFL?

Shane Waldron: Seahawks ‘mixing and matching’ OL reps for now - Seahawks Wire

For years the offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks has been a considerable weakness. In 2022, thanks to the help of stud rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, the line took drastic steps forward. However, it was still a liability at times, especially in the interior.

How Seattle Seahawks rookie guard Anthony Bradford can improve - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB Brock Huard shared where he thinks Seattle Seahawks rookie guard Anthony Bradford needs to improve upon joining the NFL.

Ranking Opposing QBs On Seattle's Schedule - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With plenty of big names under center for the Seattle Seahawks to battle against next season, including a trio of talented quarterbacks from the AFC North division, which signal callers stand out as the best on the docket?

NFC West News

Former Arizona Cardinals Stay Says Team is Tanking - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu reacted to the news of DeAndre Hopkins being released on Friday.

Eight Barriers To A 49ers Championship, Part 2 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers must do to get over the hump and win their sixth Super Bowl.

49ers Offseason Randomness: That one time Bert Kreischer made a $10,000 bet to Christian McCaffrey - Niners Nation

This sounds more like an episode of Jackass, but it’s still awesome.

Pessimist’s Perspective: Do Rams deserve optimism this season? - Turf Show Times

Should we all be looking towards the 2024 season?

NFL Offseason Rankings: Where Do Los Angeles Rams Rank After Departures? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' offseason full of departures led ESPN to give them a very harsh judgement

Around The NFL

On conspiracy theories and pursuing truth - ProFootballTalk

The recent #PFTPM interview with Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman included an effort to shed a little more light on the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze praises Patriots rookie WR Demario Douglas - ESPN

Freeze says Douglas -- a diminutive sixth-rounder who played for Freeze at Liberty -- could start for Auburn right now.

NFL free agency 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Ezekiel Elliott headline top players available at each position - CBSSports.com

The best free agent players at each position remaining on the board