Report: Al Woods to join Jets

The run defense of the Seattle Seahawks struggled for most of the 2022 season, with multiple teams moving the ball almost at will on the ground, and in the wake of that performance the team saw several members of the defensive line reach free agency. The contract of Poona Ford expired, while Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris and Al Woods were all released in salary cap related moves following the Hawks’ uncharacteristic spending splurge in free agency.

With that in mind, Monday was the last day of the offseason during which free agent signings counted in the compensatory pick formula, and as such signings have picked up in the days since. To that end, the Seahawks saw Poona Ford opt to sign with the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, and now according to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY, nose tackle Al Woods is also set to leave the Seahawks.

The #Jets are signing Al Woods, sources tell @SNYtv — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 3, 2023

The departure of Woods and Ford represents a loss of more than a thousand snaps on the defensive front for the Seahawks, and all but completes the overhaul of the position group from 2022 ahead of the 2023 season.