In today’s links: A bit more analysis on all the Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 draft picks; What do the Seahawks mean to Devon Witherspoon?; Jordan Love signs an extension with the Packers; How did Anthony Richardson become an Indianapolis Colt?; and much more for your reading pleasure.

Seahawks News

Time To: Step Up! - Seaside Joe

Seahawks decline option on Jordyn Brooks and more who need to step up

2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for the newest Seattle Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not test, but we have RAS scores for the rest.

Live stream: What's next for the Seahawks?

With Jeff Simmons…

Rost: Where Seattle Seahawks stand after adding big 2023 draft class - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have chance to do something they haven’t since 2015 after their draft. Stacy Rost explains and shares three observations.

Devon Witherspoon And Jaxon Smith-Njigba Arrive In Seattle - Seahawks.com

Seahawks first-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba arrive in Seattle, tour the facility, visit the Space Needle, and more.

Breaking Down Seattle's 2023 Draft Class - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Emphasizing toughness among other traits, the Seattle Seahawks brought in nearly a dozen players who had the hammer insignia on their scouting reports.

Devon Witherspoon: Why going to Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 'means a lot' - Seattle Sports

No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon talked to Seattle Sports' Mike Salk about being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as well as his game.

NFC West News

49ers draft: Which 49ers draft pick intrigues you the most? - Niners Nation

The 49ers drafted multiple players who could develop into a valuable role. But which of their picks intrigues you the most?

49ers Mine Traits in UDFA Signings - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What to know about each of the San Francisco 49ers' 11 undrafted free agents.

How the Arizona Cardinals Won the 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On the latest episode of the All Cardinals Podcast, we break down the current situation surrounding DeAndre Hopkins and how the Arizona Cardinals won the 2023 NFL Draft.

Did Cardinals already win the 2024 NFL Draft? - Yahoo Sports

Considering the Cards are likely to struggle next season and the Texans will still be in rebuilding mode, Arizona could easily end up with the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals get ball hawk in cornerback Quavian White - Revenge of the Birds

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next five days.

Rams only chance to trade Stafford, Kupp, or Donald is this year - Turf Show Times

Not even post-June 1st cuts would do the trick, in most cases

Los Angeles Rams Sign Massive 24-Player Undrafted Free Agent Haul - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams roster is going to look much different in 2023.

Around The NFL

Packers make surprising contract decision with Jordan Love - Larry Brown Sports

The Green Bay Packers signed Jordan Love to a contract extension rather than picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract

Inside the Colts' pursuit of QB Anthony Richardson - ESPN

The ex-Florida Gators QB was on the Colts' radar for two seasons, and here's why Indy made him the No. 4 pick of the NFL draft.

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round - NFL.com

The Rams might have found a big addition to their backfield in sixth-round running back Zach Evans, but he certainly isn't the only potential gem in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chad Reuter ranks his favorite picks in each round.

Jordan Love's extension eases pressure on Packers' new starting QB - ESPN - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Instead of picking up Love's fifth-year option, the Packers extended his contract. Here's how that helps Love and the Packers in the post-Rodgers era.

Ranking every team's 2023 NFL Draft class: Steelers, Colts crush it; several playoff teams raise questions - CBSSports.com

Keep reading to see how your team did, everything from our favorite picks to best values to most surprising selections