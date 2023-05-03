Seahawks Draft 2023: Day 3 gem? Watch highlights of former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh

The Seattle Seahawks took two running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is not too surprising given the departures of Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in Round 2, and he’s already drawn comparisons to former Seahawks running back Chris Carson with his hard-nosed, physical running style. The other running back is two-time national champion Kenny McIntosh, who fell all the way to the seventh round and was the last running back selected.

McIntosh didn’t get to really feature in Georgia’s offense until his senior season, which is understandable given he was behind current NFL players Zamir White, James Cook, and D’Andre Swift. When he did become the main back in 2022, he was one of just two players in FBS to have at least 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving. McIntosh rushed for 829 yards on just 149 carries, and grabbed 43 passes for 505 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The one major knock on McIntosh is his lack of great speed, and that might have impacted his draft stock more than anything else. A 4.62 40-yard dash at the combine is definitely concerning by NFL running back standards, but he is versatile as a runner and pass-catcher, plus he can pass protect.

Watch highlights in the video below!

If it’s a given that Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will be the 1-2 combination, keep an eye on McIntosh and his camp competition with DeeJay Dallas for that RB3 spot.