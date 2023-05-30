Since Pete Carroll replaced the misguided Jim Mora as head coach of our Seattle Seahawks the mantra has been, and remains, “always compete.” The attitude and focus the phase elicits is a central component of the success the ‘Hawks have generated over the last 14 years. Very few Seahawks exemplify the “always compete” mantra more than Mr. Geno Smith. In his 2nd season as QB1 for the ‘Hawks (and really, his first as the expected starter), King Gene seems to be taking control of the team in the most proper of ways. An elevated sense of focus is obvious. In today’s links, we highlight an article focused on Geno’s feelings about the team, its famous mantra, and some of his feelings on the newest addition to the WR room. Dive in! Check it out!

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may have gotten quite the contract extension this offseason, but the West Virginia standout isn't letting new money get in the way of his motivation. Smith has routinely talked about keeping the “chip on his shoulder” all offseason, and has shared workout videos online. Smith is taking head coach Pete Carrol's message of “always compete” to heart, and fans are sure to enjoy hearing their starting quarterback has not lost his hunger amidst newfound fame. Smith discussed this mantra at length, specifically how he sees competition among his own position.

NFC West News

Around The NFL

