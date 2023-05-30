Normally you’re not supposed to make a full judgment on an NFL Draft class until the rookie contract cycle is complete. As usual, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t pick up a fifth-year option, so all 11 picks they made in 2019 had their four years (or less) on the roster.

If you need a refresher on the Seahawks’ 2019 class, take a look:

Round 1, Pick 29: L.J. Collier

Round 2, Pick 47: Marquise Blair

Round 2, Pick 64: DK Metcalf

Round 3, Pick 88: Cody Barton

Round 4, Pick 120: Gary Jennings Jr

Round 4, Pick 124: Phil Haynes

Round 4, Pick 132: Ugo Amadi

Round 5, Pick 142: Ben Burr-Kirven

Round 6, Pick 204: Travis Homer

Round 6, Pick 209: Demarcus Christmas

Round 7, Pick 236: John Ursua

Still on the Seahawks roster

WR DK Metcalf

OL Phil Haynes

On another NFL roster

DL L.J. Collier (Arizona Cardinals)

LB Cody Barton (Washington Commanders)

WR Gary Jennings Jr (Carolina Panthers)

DB Ugo Amadi (New Orleans Saints)

RB Travis Homer (Chicago Bears)

Not in the league

Marquise Blair (free agent)

John Ursua (free agent)

Demarcus Christmas (playing in the CFL)

Ben Burr-Kirven (free agent)

At the time, the draft grades were mixed, but the consistent opinion was that Seattle reached for Collier and Blair. Unfortunately for Blair he had back-to-back serious knee injuries in 2020 and 2021, but his play even when healthy was very much erratic and undisciplined. Collier’s lack of impact does not need to be rehashed.

Metcalf is by far the star of the class with 306 catches for 4,218 yards and 35 touchdowns. As long as he stays healthy and remains a Seahawks player in the long-term, he’ll be among the all-time leaders in several franchise receiving categories. He is the only player to receive any annual NFL honor, getting a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 alongside (the more important) second-team All-Pro.

Everyone else has been, at best, a modest contributor. In the case of Gary Jennings Jr and Demarcus Christmas, they played zero snaps for the Seahawks. Burr-Kirven, Homer, and (before becoming a starting linebacker) Barton all provided value on special teams, but prior to last season none of them was a major factor on offense or defense. Ugo Amadi at least earned a starting role at nickel corner (in addition to playing on ST) and was competent.

Phil Haynes has a big opportunity to rescue this from being a pretty lame draft outside of Metcalf. He will be competing alongside rookie Anthony Bradford for the starting job at right guard, and keep in mind that Haynes has been cut, placed on the practice squad, and brought back already. This is Haynes’ chance for sustained playing time for the first time in his career.

If you’re so minded to find a specific draft where the San Francisco 49ers separated themselves from the Seahawks, it’s probably this one. Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and even punter Mitch Wishnowsky is one hell of a haul spread across Rounds 1-5.

We may have high hopes for the Seahawks class of 2023 and already have witnessed tremendous work from the 2022 group, but it’s also drafts like 2019 that pretty much necessitated the revamping of the roster we’re seeing right now.

So with that in mind, what’s your grade for the Seahawks’ 2019 draft? If not for Metcalf this is a lot closer to an F than it is even a B grade. The process was a mess and even with Metcalf I lean towards somewhere in the range of a C-.