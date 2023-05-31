In today’s links: Jamal Adams injury rehab video; Cameron Young profile(s); Dishing on DeAndre Hopkins; ranking the teams’ schedules; and more! 100 days until week 1 of the 2023 season! How exciting are those words?

Seattle Seahawks News

What defenses are Seahawks set to face on 2023 schedule, part II - Seaside Joe

A look at the four types of coverages and Weeks 6-9: Seaside Joe 1550

Jamal Adams looking stronger in video he shared of himself running up stairs - Seahawks Wire

Adams is still under contract for another three seasons

The strength Seattle Seahawks rookie Cameron Young must play to - Seattle Sports

For Seattle Seahawks fourth-round DT Cameron Young, Brock Huard says he needs to keep it simple because of his biggest strength.

Tuesday Round-Up: Kenneth Walker III Named No. 2 Most Explosive Runner of 2022 By Next Gen Stats - Seahawks.com

Nick Shook of Around the NFL breaks down why Kenneth Walker III was the most explosive running back and second most explosive runner in the NFL in 2022.

Seahawks rookie Cameron Young has the build (and buy-in) to earn key D-line role - The Athletic

Young's size makes him a great fit at nose tackle in Seattle's defense, but his approach is what's made coaches bullish about his potential.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: 5 Veterans Under Most Pressure to Perform in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After bringing in another exciting draft class with expectations several rookies will make an impact right away, several veterans returning from injury and/or nearing the end of their current contract will have plenty at stake as the Seattle Seahawks approach a new season.

NFC West News

49ers 90-in-90: Kevin Givens is solid and steady, and that’s what the Niners need - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is defensive tackle Kevin Givens

Reinvigorated Trey Lance ready to help 49ers - ESPN

Lance is finally healthy after injuries have marred his first two seasons and is eager to prove his worth to the 49ers.

Why the 49ers Haven't Had a Franchise Quarterback in 20 Years - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers have failed to find a franchise quarterback for the past two decades.

NFL Execs Dish on DeAndre Hopkins: 'Not Much' There in Ex-Arizona Cardinals WR - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Scattered opinions on former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins follow him around the league.

ROTB Pre-Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Prediction Final Results of the Voting - Revenge of the Birds

There are a number of positions the Cardinals could bolster through waivers the week of August 29th. Those that come immediately to mind are: RB, TE, DT, DE, S.

Rams may not have enough cap space to field a full roster yet - Turf Show Times

Despite their current roster overhaul, L.A. has the fewest signed players in the NFL

Can 'Excellent' Los Angeles Rams QB Brett Rypien Beat Out Rookie Stetson Bennett as Matthew Stafford Backup? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

There have long been questions surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback situation behind Matthew Stafford - can Brett Rypien prove to be the solution rather than fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett?

Around The NFL

Tom Brady's investment in Raiders shows how nutty Miami's 2022 scheme was - ProFootballTalk

As more and more rules are cited and arguments are advanced regarding the issues with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady becoming Raiders quarterback Tom Brady, one question is becoming more and more obvious.

WR Tyler Boyd says Bengals 'one-upped' Chiefs in free agency by getting Orlando Brown - Yahoo Sports

Boyd is glad the former Chiefs left tackle has moved to Cincinnati's side of the "nice little rivalry."

State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover - NFL.com

After falling just short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, can Jalen Hurts and Co. avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2022: QBs Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen can fly - NFL.com

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners using Next Gen Stats metrics from the 2022 NFL season. Three quarterbacks make the list -- with one of them claiming the No. 1 spot!

One pressing question for every new NFL offensive play-caller in 2023 - The Athletic

Fifteen coaches, including Eric Bieniemy, Kellen Moore and Matt Nagy, face unique challenges in helping their offenses reach new heights.

2023 NFL season: 100 things to know with 100 days until Week 1 kickoff; news, notes and odds for all 32 teams - CBSSports.com

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season

Ranking the easiest, hardest schedules for all 32 NFL teams: Saints, Falcons and Colts have favorable schedules in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

While every NFL team's path to victory will be unique, the strength of their schedule plays a pivotal role in shaping their future. Here, we use PFF ELO to delve into the 2023 NFL season and determine which teams have the easiest and hardest schedules.