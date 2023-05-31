Watch Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch some touchdowns at Seahawks OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks are roughly midway through voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which means we get a glimpse of what’s to come in the 2023 season. Are these just early offseason workouts in which no live contact is permitted, padding is forbidden (but helmets are okay), and you can’t have drills where the defensive line is going up against the offensive line? Yes. Do you care? Hell no! This is the boring part of the offseason and these clips get us hyped for football.

Arguably the most exciting pick of Seattle’s 2023 draft is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was taken at pick 20 in the first round. Expectations are already high that the trio of JSN, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf can be one of the NFL’s most lethal receiving groups.

Now do you want to see him snag a couple of touchdowns at OTAs? Sure you do.

A great day to watch @jaxon_smith1 score some touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/D8IPddAIx2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 30, 2023

Look at JSN stop in that zone, find the space in the defense and then get skinny to fall over the goal line! I genuinely cannot wait for preseason to see him in something close to live action, regardless of who’s throwing him the ball.

Speaking of throwing, Geno Smith made this play moving to his left. Check out Kenneth Walker III’s nifty footwork and then the Kenny Shuffle.

T-minus 102 days until Week 1 of the regular season for the Seahawks!

Remaining OTA sessions for the Seahawks: June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8