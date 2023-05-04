After seven years of draft misery, the Seattle Seahawks have turned out two consecutive rookie classes that have drawn praise in early May.

As a result, NFL.com has bumped the Seahawks up two spots in its post-draft power rankings, nearly landing them as a preseason top-10 franchise.

The top-11 consists of (in order) the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions.

It’s going to be offense and interceptions this year, which plays well nationally as the media continues to rave about wide receiver rooms. Expect Seattle to feature heavily when they put up all those side-by-side pictures of WR trios, with Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba front-lining a shirtless DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks climbed over the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, and now sit one spot behind the Detroit Lions. Somewhat fitting, because I believe this year’s roster outlook is quite similar to last year’s Lions with the (significant) caveat that the Seahawks at least have a memory of what good defense looks like.