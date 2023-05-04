Denver Broncos bring in another Seattle quarterback

With the XFL season wrapping up, several players have received invites to join NFL teams for their upcoming rookie minicamps. One of the biggest names on the list thus far is Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, who’s been invited to, quite incredibly, the Denver Broncos minicamp.

I guess they’ll accept any Seattle quarterback, especially when on this occasion it’s just an invite and no draft picks are involved.

DiNucci, who had one start with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, led the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth. In June Jones’ pass-happy offense, he led the XFL in attempts, threw 23 touchdowns (postseason included), but also led the league in interceptions with 13. DiNucci also was Seattle’s leading rusher and finished 6th across the league with 305 yards. Even with the turnover issues, he was one of the top performing quarterbacks in the league and another NFL tryout felt inevitable, which is what you want out of these spring leagues. Something tells me he will not be pushing for Russell Wilson’s starting job, though.

In actual Seattle Seahawks news, Sea Dragons defensive tackle Austin Faoliu has been given an invite to stay local. Faoliu went undrafted out of Oregon and only had a few snaps with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He joins San Antonio Brahmas quarterback Jack Coan and Houston Roughnecks corner Andrew Whitaker among XFL players who have been invited to Seahawks camp.