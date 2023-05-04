With a total of 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and a flagrant need to improve the interior of the defense, our Seattle Seahawks chose to expended half of their picks on improving the offensive side of the ball. Some have said that the ‘Hawks choices turned Geno Smith into this year’s big off-season winner. What do you think? With an equal focus on both offense and defense in the draft being a point of frustration for some, do not forget that our squad signed multiple defenders beforehand. Yes, we drafted to improve positions of relative strength. (Maybe over-drafted?) We also improved our team markedly in multiple areas, making us arguably elite at CB, WR, and RB. The dogged debate about gains and loses for our squad following the draft will continue. Rookie Mini-Camp will only stoke the conversation and tantalize further. What an off-season! Dive into the links and get yourself some know-ledge. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

