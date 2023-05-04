2023 Seahawks Free Agency: Penny Hart signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart is going back to his native Georgia.

Hart, who was born in Roswell and starred at Georgia State, has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He visited the team earlier in the week and left with a new contract that will see him vie for a roster spot.

After initially joining the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, Hart was waived with an injury settlement before the start of the 2019 regular season. Seattle signed him to the practice squad in mid-October, and he spent the ensuing four seasons either on the practice squad or the active roster.

In limited playing time, Hart caught 11 passes for 82 yards, and rushed one time for 19 yards. Hart did carve out a role on special teams, accumulating exactly 400 snaps after making his regular season debut in 2020. Seattle could’ve retained Hart this year by tendering him as a restricted free agent, but they opted not to and Hart became unrestricted.

With Hart to the Falcons and Rashaad Penny to the Philadelphia Eagles, my two cents is that the Seahawks were not interested in keeping either Penny.

Best wishes to Penny Hart in Atlanta! Hopefully Hart can make the 53-man roster and get to play for his hometown side.