In today’s links: A fan survey for the Seattle Seahawks faithful, more post-draft analysis, Oluwatimi’s potential, and Lamar’s contract. The off-season keeps trudging along. Rookie mini-camp can’t come soon enough!

Seahawks News

Seahawks fan survey: Draft grades, reactions - Seaside Joe

Share your feelings on Seattle's 2023 draft class today! Seaside Joe 1524

What Seattle Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba has that's 'off the charts' - Seattle Sports

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined Brock & Salk to share his insight into Seattle Seahawks first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Huard: The Seattle Seahawks UDFA creating the most buzz - Seattle Sports

According to Brock Huard, East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson is the undrafted free agent with the most buzz on the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks Bump & Stacy are most excited about - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy break down which players they're most excited to see from the Seattle Seahawks' 2023 NFL Draft class.

LB Jordyn Brooks remains in Seahawks' plans, Pete Carroll says - ESPN

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks remains in the team's long-term plans despite the team declining his fifth-year option, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

What makes new Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon so special? Instincts and ‘no fear’ - The Athletic

Witherspoon blew Pete Carroll away, and his former coach calls him "an elite-level talent that has the mind of a quarterback."

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider Scouts C Olu Oluwatimi, NFL Draft's 'Biggest Steal' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks landed the draft's "biggest steal" in center Olusegun Oluwatimi, per ESPN ... but what will he bring to Seattle's offense? General manager John Schneider explains.

NFC West News

49ers news: Have the 49ers done enough this offseason to get over the hump? - Niners Nation

Perhaps a better question is how much better did the Niners need to get.

49ers Questions for the Crystal Ball - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Answering the most burning questions on the minds of San Francisco 49ers fans.

'Renewed Energy': Los Angeles Rams Taking Revamped Offseason Approach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, Rob Havenstein is excited about the team's energy this offseason.

Rams draft results: Stock Up, Stock Down for 2023 class - Turf Show Times

LA appears to trust Cobie Durant as team’s No. 1 cornerback

Best- and worst-case 2023 scenarios for every Cardinals draft pick - Revenge of the Birds

With free agency and the draft in the rearview, it’s time to start looking ahead to the coming season. Let’s try to prognosticate what the season holds for Monti Ossenfort’s first draft class.

Arizona Cardinals OL Ranked Among Most Improved After NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals added a handful of key chess pieces along the offensive line.

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson has ridiculously lofty personal goal for 2023 - Larry Brown Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shared the ridiculously lofty personal goal that he has for 2023.

Inside the Lamar Jackson deal - ProFootballTalk

It was signed and sealed on Thursday. The details have now been delivered.

2024 NFL draft: Early questions, top prospects, QBs to know - ESPN

Will Caleb Williams or Drake Maye be QB1? Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. getting early buzz? Our experts weigh in on the 2024 class.

Dolphins added depth through draft -- but not at expected positions - ESPN - Miami Dolphins Blog - ESPN

There weren't many holes to fill, so the Dolphins drafted quality talent that could end up playing significant roles.

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson - NFL.com

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.

2023 NFL QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers both crack top 10 in first rundown of all 32 starters - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB for 2023, including three rookies

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings - NFL.com

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.