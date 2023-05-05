Kenny McIntosh becomes first 2023 Seahawks draft pick to agree to terms

The first Seattle Seahawks draft pick from the 2023 class to agree to terms on his rookie deal is... Kenny McIntosh! Can you actually place bets on that? You probably can, at this point.

These stories are pretty much formalities but we might as well report them. The former Georgia running back has accepted terms of his contract, as reported by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

As you might expect, he’s a seventh-round pick so the total money is under $1 million per year.

#Seahawks deal for Kenny McIntosh: four years, $3.93 million, $90,582 signing bonus https://t.co/9L5nrJptJT — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2023

For all of the discourse surrounding the Seahawks’ investment in running backs through the draft (especially early), it’s also a pretty inexpensive group right now. DeeJay Dallas is entering the last year of his contract with a $1.1 million cap number, Kenneth Walker III’s cap number is just under $2 million for 2023 with a guaranteed salary at just under $1.1 million, and second-round pick Zach Charbonnet’s projected contract should put him at an average of $1.7 million per year.

While this OverTheCap table includes Charbonnet’s contract yet, Seattle currently has the least amount of money allocated to the running back position. Even when he is included, Seattle is going to be in the bottom third in overall spending.