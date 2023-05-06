SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans give team a nice grade for 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We asked, you answered our post-NFL Draft questions for the Seattle Seahawks.

First up was your overall grade for Seattle’s 2023 draft, which included just one trade and ten players taken. Not one of you gave a failing grade, and just under 70 percent (or a little over 68 percent) of you awarded a nice “A” for the Seahawks.

That falls in line with the kind draft grades awarded by pundits.

Now one thing that was fascinating to see unfold was the Seahawks’ decision at the quarterback position. They were out of the running for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, but skipped out on Will Levis and Hendon Hooker even with opportunities to take either one of them. It’s a near certainty that Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be the 1-2 QB combo entering training camp, and probably the only QBs on the roster at the end of preseason.

Geno got his contract extension, Lock re-signed for another year, but are there any disappointed that Seattle didn’t even draft a QB in the seventh round, let alone the first? Based on those surveyed, not many of you are that upset over the lack of a rookie quarterback.

Lastly, the Seahawks made four picks over Thursday and Friday: CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, EDGE Derick Hall, and RB Zach Charbonnet. Which pick excites the fans the most? It was really tight, but Witherspoon just edged out Smith-Njigba.

