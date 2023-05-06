In today’s links: Mock drafts! (wait, what?); Some more fun facts about our Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 draft picks; What are we gonna do with Jordyn Brooks; Deebo still mad; Randy Mueller’s take on the Lamar Jackson/Baltimore Ravens negotiations; and MORE!!

#np Numero Group’s Eccentric Soul playlist on Spotify

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 vs 2023: Ain't That Better? - Seaside Joe

Comparing changes at key positions from last season, 5/5/2023

Brandon Marshall calls Tyler Lockett the ‘most underrated receiver in football’ - Seahawks Wire

Even though he's posted at least eight touchdowns and 965 yards five years running, he's still flying under the radar.

Part two of my early 2024 QB review (the reality of the class) « Seahawks Draft Blog

I was looking forward to studying the 2024 quarterbacks. For weeks we’ve been hearing how ‘next year is better’. I wanted to find out if it’s true.

Friday Round-Up: Geno Smith Joins Jay Glazer’s "Unbreakable" Mental Health Podcast - Seahawks.com

As the Seahawks kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, quarterback Geno Smith joined NFL Insider Jay Glazer to talk finding peace and solace.

23 Numbers Of Note About The Seahawks’ 2023 Draft Class - Seahawks.com

Numbers and facts about Seattle’s incoming draft class ahead of the 2023 season.

The Seahawks still need defensive line help, but they’re running out of options - The Athletic

The Seahawks didn't address their biggest need early in the draft, and with few veteran options remaining, they might need to lean on youth.

Seattle Seahawks Remain Committed to LB Jordyn Brooks After Declining Fifth-Year Option - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite declining his fifth-year option, the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll still see linebacker Jordyn Brooks as part of their future

NFC West News

49ers draft: Robert Beal Jr. signs his rookie deal; it’s a 4-year, $4.08 million contract - Niners Nation

Beal Jr. has a chance to be an early contributor with Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam no longer on the roster

Deebo Samuel still sore about playoff loss to Eagles: 49ers were 'better team' - Yahoo Sports

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.

Why the 49ers Drafted Tight End Cameron Latu - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analying why the San Francisco 49ers drafted Alabama tight end Cameron Latu near the end of Round 3 in the NFL Draft

The Future is Bright Under Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After the 2023 NFL Draft, there's no doubting that Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was the right man for the job.

Draft Kings: Trading Cards - Revenge of the Birds

Much of what I am about to say is an attempt to connect the dots as to how and why the Cardinals pulled off the niftiest set of 1st round maneuvers that I have ever seen throughout my six decades of Cardinals fandom.

Rams depth chart 2023: L.A. has a major problem at cornerback - Turf Show Times

Cobie Durant has been a standout for Rams, but also lacks size

Los Angeles Rams 'Looking for Their Brock Purdy' With Stetson Bennett Pick? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett with the No.128 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Around The NFL

Ravens GM admits to error with Lamar Jackson - Larry Brown Sports

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is owning up to his folly.

The story of a transfer portal-era unicorn - Yahoo Sports

A little more than a year ago, Colby Sorsdal had a decision to make.

S2 test is a far from universal scouting tool - ProFootballTalk

The term “S2” became a thing in the weeks preceding the 2023 NFL Draft. For the NFL’s teams, it’s far from being the thing that it’s cracked up to be.

Packers pairing Love with young pass-catchers to grow together - ESPN - Green Bay Packers - ESPN

As Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have stocked their pass-catching corps with youth.

How does Tyree Wilson fit into Raiders' pass-rush plan? - ESPN - Las Vegas Raiders - ESPN

Despite a foot injury suffered in November, the Raiders are confident Wilson will bolster their pass rush and defense.

Randy Mueller: Seeing the NFL through the eyes of a GM - The Athletic

The former NFL Executive of the Year expands his role with The Athletic to provide the perspective of a talent evaluator and team builder.

Agent's Take: How Lamar Jackson fared representing himself negotiating his record-setting deal with Ravens - CBSSports.com

Patience paid off in a big way for the Ravens QB

Ten bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Cowboys in NFC title game, Patriots have worst year under Belichick - CBSSports.com

An early forecast on how the 2023 NFL season could play out

Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. land in Arizona, Colts grab Joe Alt | NFL Draft | PFF

Max Chadwick reveals his way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft.