2023 Seahawks Draft: New nose tackle in town! Watch Cameron Young highlights

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t exactly deep along the interior of the defensive line, but they did add a natural defensive tackle to their squad by drafting Mississippi State’s Cameron Young in the fourth round. With Bryan Mone recovering from a torn ACL and Poona Ford now with the Buffalo Bills, Young is essentially the leading candidate to be Seattle’s nose tackle in their 3-4 scheme.

As a defensive tackle, Young’s stats aren’t going to be gaudy. He broke into the starting lineup in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, and even without any major accolades, became one of the more notable defensive tackle prospects in the draft.

Here’s the scouting report from Dane Brugler’s The Beast:

SUMMARY: A two-year starter at Mississippi State, Young lined up as the nose guard in former defensive coordinator (now head coach) Zach Arnett’s 3-3-5 base scheme. After an ACL injury disrupted his development as an underclassman, he showed promising growth the past two years as a starter, averaging 41.4 defensive snaps per game. With his long arms and body strength, Young forces the issue at the snap while also displaying the instincts to feel blocking pressures and find the football. However, his tall pads are a detriment and will make it easier for NFL blockers to control him. Young is a heavy, upright mover, which will limit his ability to make plays on the football, but his forceful punch and balance through contact are NFL traits. He has two-gapping traits to provide immediate depth as a nose or play head up over the tackle.

Last Mississippi State draft pick for the Seahawks? Charles Cross. Last Mississippi State defensive player? K.J. Wright. Let’s keep the good times rolling!

Watch highlights of No. 93 in the video below: