This week was supposed to be the release of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, but according to Football Morning in America columnist Peter King, we may have to wait a little bit longer.

King notes that the plan was to release the schedule on Thursday, May 11 with the usual primetime special, but a lot of the big nationally televised games haven’t been penciled in yet.

The release of the schedule, which the NFL had hoped to have for a primetime show Thursday night, may be delayed. It’s still likely to be done in time for release Thursday at 8 p.m., but I was told over the weekend it may not be finished in time. The 2023 mega-games—opening Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas—are not set in stone yet. The mega-games are usually solid by early May. The schedule crew is slated to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon in New York, at which time more clarity on the tentpole games is expected. I’m told as of the weekend the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives.

Another complication in the schedule release is the recent quarterback moves by the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens. Obviously the Jets will now get plenty of primetime games following the Aaron Rodgers trade, and the Ravens did re-sign Lamar Jackson only a week ago so they should still get their fair share of feature slots. But none of that was a done deal until two weeks ago, so that’s all worth taking into account.

We’ll have more clarity later on Monday about whether or not the release will happen this week or if the NFL will need a little more time.

Update: Never mind. May 11 it is!

Obviously many of you are eager to know the Seattle Seahawks’ dates and times for this season, since tickets will immediately go on sale and you’ll be able to figure out which game(s) you can and cannot go to. Hang tight!