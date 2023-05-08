The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and between the ten players selected by the Seattle Seahawks and what should be the largest class of undrafted free agents in the league becoming official sometime later this week, Hawks fans have a lot about which to be excited.

That said, significant concerns have been expressed by fans regarding the needs of the team in terms of the salary cap for the 2023 season. In order to address some of those questions and concerns of fans, Field Gulls own John P. Gilbert recently joined Dan Viens on the Seahawks Forever podcast.

NEW EPISODE breaking down the #Seahawks cap outlook today and moving forward with cap savant @JohnPGilbertNFL



Please LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to support the channel! https://t.co/adfYynWG20 pic.twitter.com/6Ae587nDHw — Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) May 8, 2023

Listen to "Seattle Seahawks Salary Cap Status - Where Do They Stand? With Cap Expert @JohnPGilbertNFL from Field Gulls" by Seahawks Forever w/ Dan Viens. https://t.co/9ReCjZueSd — Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) May 8, 2023

Some of the questions discussed include:

What are the cap needs for signing the 2023 draft picks?

Why has John Schneider talked about both cash and cap space being tight?

What avenues are available to the team to create space?

How much cap space could be created by extending Uchenna Nwosu?

How do things look past 2023?

So, sit back, take a listen during your commute or workout or however you listen to podcasts, and enjoy.