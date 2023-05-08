Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 85: Doug Farrar

~~Order your official Cigar Thoughts cigars HERE~~

The brilliant Doug Farrar analyzes each of Seattle’s draft picks including:

*Whether Devin Witherspoon is the best defensive player in the draft (8:53)

*How Jaxon Smith-Njigba can unlock the Seahawks offense (18:38)

*Plus, a stunning Zach Charbonnet comp (36:37)

Be sure to check us out on our new YouTube channel as well!

—

—

—

—

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 200+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook