Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 85: Doug Farrar

The brilliant Doug Farrar analyzes each of Seattle’s draft picks including:
*Whether Devin Witherspoon is the best defensive player in the draft (8:53)
*How Jaxon Smith-Njigba can unlock the Seahawks offense (18:38)
*Plus, a stunning Zach Charbonnet comp (36:37)
