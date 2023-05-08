Take that, Peter King! Apparently the NFL doesn’t need to delay the unveiling of the 2023 regular season schedule.
The league announced on Monday that by Thursday, May 11 at 5 PM PT we will know all 272 regular season games, their kickoff times, dates, and venues. We get a teaser on Wednesday with the following game announcements:
- International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN
- Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon
- Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings
- Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America
Maybe the Seahawks will have involvement in one of these games, but nothing is confirmed yet. Don’t expect them to have another international game this year unless they’re the road team versus the Tennessee Titans, who have a London home game. Everyone else scheduled to host an England or Germany game this season—there’s no Mexico City matchup due to renovations at Stadio Azteca—is not on Seattle’s schedule.
A reminder of the opponents list for 2023:
Home
Washington Commanders
Away
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
