Take that, Peter King! Apparently the NFL doesn’t need to delay the unveiling of the 2023 regular season schedule.

The league announced on Monday that by Thursday, May 11 at 5 PM PT we will know all 272 regular season games, their kickoff times, dates, and venues. We get a teaser on Wednesday with the following game announcements:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

via Amazon Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

Maybe the Seahawks will have involvement in one of these games, but nothing is confirmed yet. Don’t expect them to have another international game this year unless they’re the road team versus the Tennessee Titans, who have a London home game. Everyone else scheduled to host an England or Germany game this season—there’s no Mexico City matchup due to renovations at Stadio Azteca—is not on Seattle’s schedule.

A reminder of the opponents list for 2023:

Home

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions