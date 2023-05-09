In today’s Links: Seattle Seahawks continue to receive high praise for their 2023 draft; roster analysis, roster projections, cap space questions; how good are the Chiefs?; tampering, and more! Schedule drops Thursday. Let’s go!

Seahawks News

3 'Pete Carroll Qualities' in Seahawks top draft picks - Seaside Joe

The qualities that Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba possess that Seattle looks for: Seaside Joe 1528

3 former Seahawks named among best remaining free agents - Seahawks Wire

Three former Seahawks players made the cut.

Curtis Allen’s post-draft cap update « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the draft behind us it’s a good time to talk about where the Seahawks’ cap situation stands. They made the majority of their most impactful roster moves already and the picture of what this roster will look like in 2023 is quickly coming into focus.

ESPN's Miller: Seattle Seahawks draft 'A' for 'smart team-building' - Seattle Sports

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and insider Matt Miller joined Brock and Salk to detail why he so impressed with the Seattle Seahawks draft class.

“Go With The Board.” Inside The Seahawks Draft Room During The 2023 NFL Draft - Seahawks.com

Get a look inside the Seahawks draft room as they selected 10 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the franchise may have drafted a quarterback if the right player landed at No. 5, the Seattle Seahawks will head into OTAs and minicamp with largely the same cast of characters after re-signing Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

NFC West News

49ers news: Colton McKivitz earned the benefit of the doubt from the 49ers - Niners Nation

Jordan takes a look at the 49ers most glaring hole this offseason, and while the team will be OK moving forward.

49ers Changes to Go From In The Mix to a Ring - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Five things the San Francisco 49ers must address to win a Super Bowl.

Which Arizona Cardinals Rookies Can Make Instant Impact? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals added some premium talent in the 2023 NFL Draft - but how likely are they to contribute right away?

Why the Cardinals could control the 2024 NFL draft - ESPN

With six of the first 100 picks -- including two that could potentially be in the top 5 -- the Cardinals are positioned to shape next year's NFL draft.

The Bootleg Football Podcast with BK and EJ - Revenge of the Birds

If you haven’t seen this Bootleg Football post-draft podcast with Brett Kollmann and E.J. Snyder, check out the segment where they laud the Arizona Cardinals’ draft (and how much they love the Kei’Trel Clark pick in Round 6 —

Rams 53-man roster prediction: A way-too-early depth chart projection - Turf Show Times

A way-too-early look at the Rams’ potential 53-man roster

Rams' new punter is an absolute monster in the weight room - Larry Brown Sports

New Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans is a beast in the weight room and can deadlift 770 pounds. See the video

How Much Cap Space Do Los Angeles Rams Currently Have? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, here's a look at how much cap space the Los Angeles Rams have.

Around The NFL

SWA 2022: Chiefs Both Young and Dominant | Football Outsiders

The Kansas City Chiefs ranked just 31st in snap-weighted age. The oldest teams struggled. Learn more about why 2022 was different than usual in the NFL.

Colts reportedly ask for NFL tampering investigation of Commanders over reported Andrew Luck inquiry - Yahoo Sports

Luck remains off limits.

Former Elon quarterback Matthew McKay will throw in Cowboys' rookie minicamp - ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys didn’t draft a quarterback, so they need somebody to throw at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Move the Sticks: Strongest position groups in each division - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in the best situations to succeed in Year 1 and beyond - NFL.com

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, former NFL personnel executive Marc Ross surveyed the landing spots of this year's prospects, ultimately identifying 10 rookies in the most favorable positions to succeed in Year 1 and beyond.

2023 NFL draft: Debating favorite picks, big head-scratchers - ESPN

What were the best -- and most confusing -- selections? Ten experts weighed in on the highs and lows of the 2023 draft.

2023 NFL ‘All-Draft Pick Team’: Our favorite selections at each position - The Athletic

Which of this year's NFL Draft picks were our absolute favorites? We take a position-by-position look at the best fits of value and talent.

2023 NFL schedule rumors: NFL planning to hold first Monday tripleheader in league history on Christmas Day - CBSSports.com

It looks like the NFL is going to try to take over Christmas