If you ever wanted a behind the scenes tale of the Seattle Seahawks’ draft room, then Seahawks beat writer John Boyle has you covered with tremendous detail.

Boyle’s article, published on the team’s website, has a Day 1-3 timeline of the goings on inside the VMAC at Seahawks headquarters in Renton. One of the most notable bits of new information is the fact that Auburn’s Derick Hall, who was drafted at No. 37 overall in Round 2, was one of just under 20 players the Seahawks had a first-round grade on their board. After the No. 17 pick, the Seahawks still had four first-round grade players on the board, one of whom was Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Seahawks snagged him at No. 20.

Hall was the team’s one remaining first-round graded player entering Day 2, and when the Los Angeles Rams took TCU guard Steve Avila at No. 36, they knew they had their guy.

From the timeline:

4:27 p.m. The second round is underway, and with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer going to the Raiders at No. 35, the Seahawks are two picks away with their top target heading into the day still available. Remember how we said earlier that, as the 20th pick approaches, the Seahawks still had four players with first-round grades left on their board? A day later, one still remains, and it’s Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall, standing out alone on the top row of Seattle’s board. 4:31 p.m. Carroll, Schneider and Teasley discuss trade possibilities. 4:32 p.m. The Rams pick TCU guard Steve Avila, and a big cheer goes up in the room. The Seahawks won’t be trading. 4:34 p.m. Schneider makes the call to Hall, telling him, “We’re going to make you a Seahawk, OK? You’re going to have to ship that big truck up here,” that last statement a reference to Hall’s hobby of rebuilding trucks. Carroll takes the phone, telling Hall, “We’re really thrilled about getting you here. We’ve been watching this thing and we’ve been waiting on it. We feel very fortunate that we got you.” Moments later, defensive assistant and former Auburn defensive back Neiko Thorpe pops into the room to holler his one-word catchphrase, “Eeeee-zzzzz!”

Other notable observations included:

An unnamed general manager was looking to trade up to No. 5 prior to the Seahawks taking Devon Witherspoon.

Seattle’s trade with the Denver Broncos for their 2024 third-rounder is actually the lower of either Denver’s native pick or the one they got from the New Orleans Saints. In other words, we want both teams to be really bad this season so the lower pick is still a high pick.

The Seahawks had interest in defensive tackle Keannu Benton, who ultimately went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49.

Zach Charbonnet was the top player on Seattle’s draft board when on the clock at No. 52.

Troy center Jake Andrews, drafted by the New England Patriots at No. 108 in Round 4, was one of the top center options for the Seahawks. They ultimately (and ecstatically) took Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi in Round 5.

The Seahawks pondered moving back before selecting Mike Morris in the fifth round. When they were on the clock again at No. 154 (to draft Oluwatimi) Schneider didn’t hesitate to stand pat.

Give the full article a read because it’s amazing!