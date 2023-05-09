Mike Morris becomes second 2023 Seahawks draft pick to agree to terms

In the coming days the Seattle Seahawks should announce the signing of the largest undrafted free agent class of any NFL team in 2023, as those players will need to be on the official roster ahead of rookie minicamp, which is scheduled to start Friday. As noted during the Seahawks Forever podcast on Monday, the ten rookies Seattle added to the roster in the 2023 NFL Draft do not need to ink their rookie contracts in order to participate in rookie minicamp.

However, even with that being the case, the Seahawks have reportedly agreed to terms with a second member of the 2023 draft class.

#Seahawks deal for Mike Morris: four years, $4.162 million, $332,076 signing bonus https://t.co/vzMUmLN89W — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 9, 2023

For those wondering about the salary cap implications of Mike Morris signing such a deal with the team already tight against the cap, his 2023 base salary should be for the rookie minimum of $750,000. Now, where there could be a little confusion is that Wilson reports a signing bonus of $332,076, while OverTheCap.com reports a signing bonus of $322,067. The difference of $10,000 is not huge, but it does create a difference of $2,500 per year in amortized cap hit. Assuming the number reported by Wilson on Twitter is mistyped and that OTC is correct, Morris’ 2023 cap hit will be $830,019.

That would become the 50th largest cap hit on the roster, and would bump the $772,713 cap hit of Kenny McIntosh from 51st largest to 52nd largest. Thus, the net cap impact of getting Morris under contract is $57,306.