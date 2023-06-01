Hello. Welcome to Thursday. Today’s links offer you questions as to our Seattle Seahawks’ cap flexibility. As well, some Geno Smith quotes that may get you fired up. In addition, how quickly will Jaxon Smith-Njigba make an impact on the 2023 offense? Other teams are doing other things, and that’s there business. Or yours, if you so choose it to be. Dive in!

Seahawks News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a Week 1 star for Seahawks - Seaside Joe

What's your gut telling you about the 2023 Seattle Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1551

Should the Seahawks look to bring back pass rusher Frank Clark? - KING5 Seattle

Clark racked up five sacks during the regular season last year and another 2.5 in the playoffs, but was released by Kansas City after the season. Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith believes a reunion with Clark makes sense, especially as his acquisition cost continues to go down the longer he remains unsigned.

Clint Hurtt praises Seahawks rookie Cameron Young for 'good football awareness' - Seahawks Wire

With Al Woods having left in free agent for the New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks have to find a new starter at nose tackle this year. Young may not have any experience at the pro level, but his profile might give him an advantage over the other candidates.

Analysis: Does Seahawks' salary cap situation make it possible for another big move? - The Seattle Times

When the Seahawks restructured the contract of receiver Tyler Lockett in early May, they might have also raised the expectation that a big move was on the horizon.

Podcast appearance on Seahawks Forever « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was invited to discuss the Seahawks’ approach to the draft by Dan Viens at the Seahawks Forever podcast. You can listed to the piece below:

NFL's Edholm: Seattle Seahawks one of the most complete teams - Seattle Sports

NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranks the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL's ninth most complete team. He explained why to Wyman and Bob.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Difference'? 3 Steps to Improving in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following a historic season leading the Seattle Seahawks to a playoff berth, Geno Smith has sights set on being even better in 2023. How can he elevate his game to another level?

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin Tackles Mental Health on Ray Roberts’ Garage Grind Podcast - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Legend and Garage Grind Podcast Host Ray Roberts discusses mental health with Doug Baldwin.

NFC West News

49ers news: The improvements the offense must make to become NFL’s gold standard - Niners Nation

The red zone was a persistent problem area.

The Good and Not So Good from Week 2 of 49ers OTAs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Week 2 of San Francisco 49ers OTAs.

DeAndre Hopkins' Top Three Plays With Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

DeAndre Hopkins made some serious magic happen with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals to get more cap space on Friday due to post-June 1 designated releases - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona designated Rodney Hudson and J.J. Watt in March

Rams rookie—not who you think—tied with Bryce Young for marketability - Turf Show Times

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson consi

Los Angeles Rams Set To Have Over $70 Million in Dead Cap Space in 2023 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are slated to have the second-most dead cap space in the NFL during the 2023 season.

Around The NFL

NFLPA reportedly unable to collect $41.8 million revenue stemming from crypto connections - Yahoo Sports

The NFLPA appears to be only the most recent victim of the crypto crash.

Bill Belichick takes blame for OTA violation - ProFootballTalk

Patriots coach Bill Belichick took responsibility for the team’s violation of offseason rules. The Patriots lost two organized team activities — practices on May 25 and May 30 — and Belichick was fined $50,000.

From XFL to USFL to free agents, Cowboys scour earth for next kicker - ESPN

After Brett Maher missed four extra points in the wild-card game, the Cowboys have been looking for a long-term solution.

Packers' David Bakhtiari doubles down on rebuilding assessment - ESPN

Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari said it is 'disrespectful' to say the Packers aren't rebuilding after losing Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Teammate ADP head-to-head - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Move the Sticks: Top 10 WR draft + hits & misses from the 2018 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2024 NFL Draft: Frank Gore Jr. and the top prospects from non-Power 5 teams - The Athletic

Which 2024 draft prospects could emerge from outside the blue-chip programs? Here's our breakdown of the non-Power 5 names to remember.

NFL OTAs vs. minicamp: Differences, similarities, league-wide dates - The Athletic

A look at the ins and outs of NFL OTAs and minicamps, including layouts and dates.

The NFL's best wide receivers in three different categories: Deebo Samuel, Tyler Lockett and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF takes a look at the top 10 wide receivers in yards after the catch per reception, contested catch rate and open-target percentage.

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Sam Darnold's 49ers top Jets in Super Bowl! Bill Belichick era ends! - NFL.com

With the 2023 season less than 100 days away, Adam Schein provides his nine boldest predictions. Who's prepared to watch Sam Darnold beat the Jets in Super Bowl LVIII? Is Bill Belichick entering his final season in New England?

Agent's Take: Why post-June 1 designations play significant role in helping teams manage salary cap - CBSSports.com

Several clubs created valuable cap space by releasing veterans with post-June 1 designations

PFF Cornerback Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The New York Jets' Sauce Gardner claims the top spot in these NFL cornerback rankings ahead of the 2023 season.