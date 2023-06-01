Details of Mario Edwards contract with the Seahawks

Following a 2022 season in which the defensive front seven struggled to stop the ground attack of opponents, the Seattle Seahawks took to completely overhauling the defensive line.

The overhaul included moving on from several veterans, including Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, while also letting Poona Ford leave in free agency. The Hawks quickly added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency, before using the draft to add Cameron Young and Mike Morris. Then, to further add to the competition the team also signed several undrafted free agents and street free agents who had failed to find a home so far in free agency.

One of those late free agent signings was Mario Edwards, a former second round pick of the then-Oakland, but now Las Vegas Raiders, who has also spent time with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans before joining Seattle in May. However, in spite of the team announcing the signing of Edwards on May 15, the terms of his contract had not been publicized. However, as of Thursday, and thanks to OverTheCap.com, the details of the contract are now known.

Per https://t.co/hdfikZ6TGn, Mario Edwards did sign with the Seahawks for the 2023 season on a veteran salary benefit contract that will carry a cap hit of $1,092,500.



(base salary: $1,165,000, signing bonus: $152,500, VSB credit: $225,000, net cap hit: $1,092,500) — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) June 1, 2023

So, as noted in the tweet, Edwards will have a base salary of $1,165,000 on top of the $152,500 signing bonus he received. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the base salary is the minimum allowed for a player with eight credited seasons, and the $152,500 is the maximum allowable additional compensation for the 2023 season which still qualifies for the veteran salary benefit.

Under the veteran salary benefit, the team receives a cap credit in the amount of the difference between the base salary of the player signed to the qualifying contract and the minimum salary for a player with two credited seasons. For the 2023 season a player with two credited seasons has a minimum salary of $940,000, which is why the cap hit is lower than the combined amount of the base salary and signing bonus.

For those curious, with the 51st highest cap hit on the roster currently sitting at $870,000, Edwards’ $1,092,500 cap hit means the team used just $222,500 of cap space to add him to the roster.