Seahawks sign pair, waive pair to start June

The calendar has turned to June, which means that the deadest of the dead news period for the NFL offseason is right around the corner. However, it also means that with the Seattle Seahawks set to report to training camp in late July, training camp starts next month.

In any case, in spite of the fact that this is one of the slowest times of the year in terms of news and developments, Seattle on Thursday announced a pair of additions to the roster at the cornerback position.

The cornerbacks signed by the team Thursday were Benjie Franklin and Montrae Braswell. Franklin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent part of last season on the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers. He had signed a future contract with Green Bay, but was waived last month. Braswell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring, but was waived following rookie minicamp.

In order to make room on the roster for Franklin and Braswell, Seattle waived running back Chris Smith and nose tackle LaTrell Bumphus. Bumphus was waived/injured, meaning that if he clears waivers he will revert to injured reserve for the Seahawks.