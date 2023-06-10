If you’re not in any of the Seattle Seahawks broadcast markets, there’s some good news for those who want to catch the team’s preseason games.

The Thursday, Aug. 10 preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings and the Saturday, Aug. 19 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys have both been selected for live broadcasts on the NFL Network. These will just be simulcasts of the local feed (which is typically the home team’s) as opposed to NFL Network having their own broadcasters.

It should be noted that these games are subject to local blackouts, so for example if you have NFL Network but live in the Seattle area then your only option on television is the KING-5 broadcast.

As for the Aug. 26 preseason finale on the road at the Green Bay Packers... sorry, you’re on your own for that one. Hopefully you live in either the Seahawks or Packers markets because that’s not been picked up for national television or NFL Network.

To find out if you live in an area where your local television stations double as Seahawks affiliates, click here.