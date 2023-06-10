(92 days ‘til the season opener) In today’s links: why the Seattle Seahawks’ screen game will be improved. Plus, fun Pete Carroll quotes; State of the Cardinals; some Dallas Cowboys stuff; and... How do yall think Russell and Sean are gonna in Denver next season? Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

Could Jamal Adams be traded by Seahawks in 2023? - Seaside Joe

An injury recovery timeline for Adams and the chances he is traded: Seaside Joe 1560

11 quotes from Pete Carroll at the end of Seahawks 2023 mandatory minicamp - Seahawks Wire

Pete Carroll spoke with the beat reporters for the first time in a while after yesterday's third and final practice of mandatory minicamp.

'Speed is everything': Boye Mafe talks Year 2 with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Second-year pass-rusher Boye Mafe joined Bump & Stacy to discuss what he's learned as he enters Year 2 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Huard: Why Seahawks could see improvement with screen passes - Seattle Sports

"That screen game should improve. It could be a very good changeup," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks' offense in 2023.

The Sound Season 2, Episode 2: Home Sweet Home - Seahawks.com

The 2023 Draft Class gets comfortable in Seattle, and honest about the Draft process in this week’s episode of The Sound.

Meet Seattle’s Potential New Breakout Stars: Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With multiple young players returning after a surprise playoff run, who should the Seattle Seahawks be counting on to make a major leap in 2023? Jacson Bevens of Cigar Thoughts weighs in on a new Locked On Seahawks.

NFC West News

49ers DC Steve Wilks faces 3 challenges in the secondary ahead of training camp - Niners Nation

The 49ers may have the ideal DC to build on recent strides in the defensive backfield.

The 49ers Need To Go Back To The Future - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

How the key to the San Francisco 49ers future lies in a lesson from the past.

Rams receiver depth chart is a confounding mystery, how will it end? - Turf Show Times

More changes are probably coming

The Art of the Trade: Cardinals’ Flight Plan 6/8/23 - Revenge of the Birds

If you haven’t as yet watched the new Flight Plan, you are in for a special treat. Click on this and enjoy, my friends.

State of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals: Question marks abound as Jonathan Gannon era begins - NFL.com

Adam Rank examines the state of the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 NFL season and sees a lot of uncertainty -- including at the quarterback position -- for a team starting over under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

How Arizona Cardinals' Culture Has Changed Under Jonathan Gannon - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to coach a game, but things are already different around the facility.

Around The NFL

It's time for Mac Jones to take control in New England - Yahoo Sports

Here in Year 3, the New England Patriots season will hinge on whether Mac Jones can turn things around.

Jets rookie has perfect mentor as he faces rigors of NFL position change, first-round expectations - Yahoo Sports

The Jets made a somewhat surprising pick during the first round of this year’s draft when they took Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV with the 15th pick. McDonald is a supremely talented athlete with major upside, but he does face a unique transition toward the NFL because he played a bit of an unorthodox position in college.

Three of the four potential Hard Knocks teams don't want to do it; what's next? - ProFootballTalk

Under the NFL’s three-factor formula for determining the universe of teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks, this year there are four. And three of them have said they don’t want to do it.

How will Russell Wilson, Sean Payton fit together? A look at Broncos' QB-head coach duo, what history suggests - CBSSports.com

Wilson and Payton have Super Bowl pedigree, but can they recreate that magic together?

Ten biggest takeaways from Cowboys rookie minicamp, OTAs and minicamp - The Athletic

Prescott understanding Mike McCarthy's offense, Smith's early impression and Micah Parsons still moving highlight the Cowboys' offseason.

Ravens giving Lamar Jackson more freedom to audible - ESPN

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken is providing more freedom -- and responsibility -- to Jackson, who's loving the early results.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2022: James Bradberry reigns, but what a debut for Sauce! - NFL.com

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to identify the top 10 coverage players from the 2022 NFL season. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner earns a high ranking, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year isn't No. 1.