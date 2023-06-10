SBNation Reacts Results: Optimism in the air that Seahawks will win at least 10 games in 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The weekend is here and that means it’s time to look at the results from this week’s Seahawks Reacts survey.

We asked whether the Seahawks’ 2023 record would be better than last year’s 9-8 mark, worse, or the same. It’s prime optimism SZN at the moment, and nearly 80 percent of respondents believe that Seattle will have an improved record this year. Technically speaking, 9-7-1 is better than 9-8 but I know it’s very well implied that most of you think the Seahawks are winning 10+ games.

Moving onto the rookies, there are two offensive linemen in competition for starting spots. Former Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi was drafted in the fifth round, whereas LSU’s Anthony Bradford was snagged in the fourth round. Oluwatimi will be up against Evan Brown (and maybe Joey Hunt, I guess?) for the starting spot, while Bradford and Phil Haynes will be competing at right guard.

We asked which rookie is more likely to get a Week 1 start, and it’s a clear lean towards Oluwatimi. Hey, we’ve been waiting a good while for a solution to the center position, and he might fit the bill!

Hey, why don’t we check on the Denver Broncos? Sure, the Russell Wilson trade is over but they’ve been severely down on Wilson after that disastrous 2022, but their survey respondents believe Wilson is going to have a bounce back year. If they’re right, at least he waited until after all of the important trade compensation was finished up.

We’ll lay off of Denver watch this season... but you never know if we have to keep an eye on them when they do play the NFC North and the Washington Commanders. If any of those teams is jostling for playoff seeding alongside the Seahawks, we might be Broncos fans for a day and rooting for Russ like the old days!