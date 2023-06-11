Thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks defense. NFC West minicamp updates. Are the Vikings tearing it down? Dive in. The links are calling you.

Seahawks News

Which Seahawks are playing to keep their contracts after 2023? - Seaside Joe

5 players who could be playing to not get cut or traded in 2024: Seaside Joe 1561

Video: Thoughts on the explosive looking Seahawks offense « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks offense looks VERY explosive

Huard: Why Seahawks could have NFL's top WR room in 2023 - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard is very high on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and thinks the rookie could help the Seattle Seahawks have the NFL's top WR room.

Projecting Statistics For Seattle's 2023 Draft Class - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With their first offseason program nearly complete, rookies such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cameron Young will soon be battling for playing time in their first NFL training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. How will they fare in their first season?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Disrespected in Positional Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was nowhere to be found on PFF's top ten safeties list.

CB Ambry Thomas has a Chance to Earn Favor With 49ers DC Steve Wilks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Ambry Thomas went from being a starter for the 49ers in 2021, to not even being able to find the field in 2022.

49ers Minicamp News: Jake Moody has ups and downs for OTAs/Minicamp - Niners Nation

Oh yeah, we’re gonna talk about kickers here

Rams Camp Battles: These 5 players need more playing time in 2023 - Turf Show Times

These five Rams need more playing time in 2023

‘Cam Charisma!’ Los Angeles Rams RB Akers 'Exudes Leadership’ - Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay offered praise to Cam Akers and his ability to step into a leadership role this offseason.

Around The NFL

Should the Patriots sign WR DeAndre Hopkins? We examine the pros and cons - The Athletic

With the star wideout planning to visit New England next week, a look at why the Patriots should (and should not) sign Hopkins.

Incredible stat about Justin Jefferson goes viral - Larry Brown Sports

A great stat about Justin Jefferson and Chicago Bears wide receivers has gone viral over his career receiving yards.

A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down - ProFootballTalk

When the Vikings not-surprisingly jettisoned coach Mike Zimmer and somewhat-surprisingly dumped G.M. Rick Spielman after the 2021 season, the new regime kept around an unexpectedly high number of existing players. This year, G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell are tearing it down, a year after an unlikely 13-4 season.