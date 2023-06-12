Minicamp takeaways, minicamp interviews, minicamp press conferences; who’s gonna be the next owner of our Seattle Seahawks (and when will the team be up for sale)? Pete praises Jim Harbaugh, Pete praises rookies, Pete praises Mike Jackson. Von Miller is fully healed. Where the heck will Dalvin and DeAndre end up? A bunch of tiny tidbits to keep us mostly satiated. We creep ever so closely, every single day, towards the ‘Hawks’ season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks News

4 questions: Seahawks sale, Pete Carroll successor, QBOTF, breakouts - Seaside Joe

Are Clint Hurtt and Jeff Bezos the next brain trust of the Seattle Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1562

Seahawks all-time record vs AFC North teams - Seahawks Wire

2023 will mark the first time since 2019 these two divisions have been pitted against one another.

Seahawks rookie has Pete Carroll praising former 49ers rival Jim Harbaugh - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers was the fiercest rivalry in the NFL. There was no love lost between Carroll's Seahawks and Harbaugh's 49ers, just like there was no love between the two men, which dated back to when they were college rivals competing against each other in the Pac 12. With this in mind, it's a still a little odd to hear Carroll actually complimenting his former foe. When talking about rookie center Olu Oluwatimi's background at Michigan, Carroll did offer high praise about Harbaugh.

Video: Best of Seattle Seahawks interviews from minicamp - Seattle Sports

Hear the best from Seattle Seahawks rookie OLB Derick Hall, second-year LB Boye Mafe and S Jerrick Reed on Seattle Sports.

Seattle Seahawks Breakdown: Bump & Stacy minicamp takeaways - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy share what they took away from Seattle Seahawks minicamp, with some help from Pete Carroll's camp-ending press conference.

Pete Carroll “Really Fired Up” About Seahawks Secondary Heading Into 2023 Season - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the team’s depth in the secondary, Mike Jackson’s great offseason, Devon Witherspoon playing nickel and more.

Seattle Seahawks Defense: The 'Biggest Question' for Next Season? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks defense played well below expectations last season, with the unit still under the microscope despite a few good additions.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals LB Cameron Thomas Named 2023 Breakout Star - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals second-year defender Cameron Thomas has a chance to be a breakout star according to an NFL.com writer.

What 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Have in Common - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have in common.

49ers Running Backs: How would you split the carries in 2023? - Niners Nation

McCaffrey will be the guy, but the depth behind him will be depended on to keep him that way.

Rams second-year cornerback pegged as “breakout” player on LA roster - Turf Show Times

L.A. has opportunities on defense for players to step up

Rams Moving? L.A. Working To Build New Practice Site Nearer SoFi Stadium - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have taken steps toward a permanent practice facility in Woodland Hills, California

Around The NFL

Patriots working on notable tactic after kickoff rule change - NFL.com

The New England Patriots are working on a notable tactic to try to work around one unpopular NFL rule change.

Bills' Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list, participate in training camp with ACL 'all healed up' - Yahoo Sports

“You know I love guarantees,’’ Miller said. “It’s me, it’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play."

Jets believe they can be 'scary team' - ESPN

The Jets are more confident with Rodgers even if it makes them a leaguewide target. "We want people to give us everything they have", C.J. Mosley said.

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that' - NFL.com

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit’s mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

NFL rumors: Here's why another big-name running back could change teams in 2023, like Vikings' Dalvin Cook - CBSSports.com

Cook may not be the last star RB to relocate before the season