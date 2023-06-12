We are just three months away from the Seattle Seahawks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s not often we see these two meet in Week 1, and indeed this will only be the third time that it’s happened, and first time since the Rams returned to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Let’s take you back to 2009 for the only Rams at Seahawks season opener. Jim Mora was hand-picked as Mike Holmgren’s successor, Aaron Curry was drafted at No. 4 overall, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh was the prime free agent signing. Seattle had a brutal 4-12 season from hell with a whole lot of injuries and a lot of close losses. This was the year the Seahawks would get back on track after previously rattling off four straight NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance!

The Seahawks started the season by recovering the opening kickoff deep in Rams territory. Matt Hasselbeck was picked off only a couple of plays later looking for Houshmandzadeh in the end zone.

Two possessions later, Nate Burleson lost a fumble, but the Rams couldn’t muster anything. Then we were blessed with Senecat/SeaCat.

Yes, we got a trick play and shotgun formation, two things Holmgren wasn’t too keen on! Hasselbeck got picked on the next play, giving the Seahawks an impressive three 1st quarter turnovers.

Josh Brown missed a field goal in his return to Seattle, which sparked Seattle into scoring and not giving the ball away. A play-action pass at the goal-line to John Carlson, whom I was convinced would be the next great tight end in the NFL, opened the Seahawks’ account for the 2009 season.

Disaster struck when Olindo Mare’s field goal was blocked and returned for a touchdown on the stroke of halftime, but the Rams took “12th man” too literally and the TD was wiped off the board. Hasselbeck found Nate Burleson on the slant to increase the lead to 14-0.

Another Hasselbeck TD to Carlson in the 3rd quarter put the game out of reach, then Julius Jones capped off the scoring with a 62-yard score. Marc Bulger was just 17/36 for 191 yards and was sacked by Lofa Tatupu, Brandon Mebane, and... Lawrence Jackson?!! The L.J. Collier of his time.

Not every highlight I mentioned is in this video, but take a trip down memory lane!

Edgerrin James apparently had 11 carries for 30 yards and I don’t remember that at all. Hasselbeck was not sacked, which takes some doing looking at that starting offensive line. As bad as the Seahawks proved to be, the Rams were 1-15 bad and that’s how they ended up with Sam Bradford.

Here’s to a similar lopsided beatdown come September 10, but absolutely nothing else resembling the rest of the 2009 season.